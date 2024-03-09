Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Mahomes Shares Provocative IG Story Less Than 48 Hours After 'Sentenced to Probation'

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, has found himself in another controversy less than 48 hours after losing the legal battle. Jackson Mahomes was sentenced to probation. Two days after the conviction, Jackson shared a provocative Instagram story that reflected his unbothered state.

What did Patrick Mahomes' brother share on his Instagram story?

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, is an Instagram influencer who has been battling legal harassment since last year. However, the final verdict came recently, and he was sentenced to six months of probation on Thursday.

Less than 48 hours after the verdict, Jackson Mahomes shared a provocative Instagram story, which has now been deleted. The Story featured a picture of him in a locker room, showing off his tight clothing as he clicked himself in front of the mirror.

Also Read: Who Is Patrick Mahomes's Brother, Jackson Mahomes? All you need to know!

The Super Bowl champion's brother wore a white tank top that appeared a little too small for him with gray shorts. Just a few hours after sharing this picture on Instagram, Jackson Mahomes took it off. While he might have deleted the Instagram story, it appears he isn't bothered about the verdict.

What charges was Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes facing?

In February 2023, Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes was charged with assault and sexual harassment on a restaurant owner in Kansas City. According to ESPN, "Jackson Mahomes grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will inside an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant in February 2023."

Advertisement

Also Read: What companies does Patrick Mahomes endorse and how much does he make from commercial endorsements?

The major charges for sexual battery were dropped on Jackson Mahomes. But he had a remaining misdemeanor of battery charge for shoving the waiter who tried to come into the room while Jackson was forcing the women. The sexual charges were dropped because the victim refused to testify.

According to ESPN, "The woman reported that she endured death threats and harassment and that her restaurant was vandalized in the wake of the charges. She closed the restaurant in August." However, just two months after the dismissal of sexual battery, the final verdict was given on the Jackson Mahomes case.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Parents - All you need to know about Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin!

Advertisement

On Thursday, Jackson Mahomes appeared in online court and was sentenced to six months of probation. Considering the accusations and proof of what he did, he was let go very easily. Maybe that is why he appeared not much phased about his sentencing. What do you think?