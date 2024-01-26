‘Absolutely no way’: Tate Brothers react to Vince McMahon's sexual harassment lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

The month of January 2024 turned out to be one of the wildest months for professional wrestling fans, with some major landscape switches with reports, announcements, and allegations. The year kicked off with The Rock coming back to WWE on Monday Night Raw day 1 edition and issuing a challenge to Roman Reigns.

Later, The Rock was appointed to the TKO Group’s Board of Directors and WWE signed a massive deal with Netflix for 10 years for 5 billion dollars—500 million dollars per year. Netflix will be home to Monday Night Raw and other WWE shows, PLE, and documentaries from January 2025.

On January 25, 2024, a former WWE employee shocked the world of professional wrestling when she filed a sexual harassment case against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant revealed multiple shocking incidents, in which Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis used her physically and mentally. After Vince McMahon’s wife caught them, McMahon forced her to leave WWE and made her sign an NDA, promising her 3 million dollars to sign the contract.



According to Ms.Grant, she was only given 1 million dollars and the rest of her money was denied by McMahon. Fans are now expressing their different views on the incident.

Tate Brothers react to Vince McMahon’s lawsuit

Tate brothers are best known for expressing their controversial views on the internet and showing their luxurious lifestyle. Andrew Tate was arrested alongside his brother and business partner Tristan Tate in 2022, under the allegations of sexual harassment, forming their crime group and human trafficking.

Tristan Tate has now reacted to Vince McMahon’s sexual assault lawsuit. He tweeted on a post shared by a popular Twitter (now X) page Drama Alert about Vince McMahon’s lawsuit.

“His motive? Money? Look I don’t know Vince McMahon but I will state right NOW that I simply don’t believe these allegations. Transformed sports entertainment and made billions legitimately. But risking it all to sell some girl's pussy for pocket money? Absolutely no way,” Tristan Tate quoted in the post and expressed his views on Vince McMahon’s situation.



Andrew Tate also retweeted the post and shared the ideas by his brother on former WWE president Vince McMahon, indirectly expressing he also believes all these allegations are to extract money from the 78-year-old legendary promoter, who has a worth of approximately 2.9 billion dollars.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

