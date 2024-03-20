After Adin Ross, Rapper Sexyy Red Sparks NSFW FEUD With NFL Star Antonio Brown on X; DEETS Inside

After a controversial beef with renowned streamer Adin Ross, rapper Sexyy Red has entered a new feud with NFL star Antonio Brown. The feud appears to be widespread, so here's everything you need to know about it.

How did Sexyy Red and Antonio Brown's feud start?

On March 20, NFL star Antonio Brown replied to a Twitter video of Sexyy Red posted by The Black Announce Table Podcast. "Sexyy Red knows real music," the Twitter post had said, attached with a video of Sexyy Red vibing to her song in the car, with a blunt between her fingers.

Replying to that video, Antonio Brown posted a meme that said, "ooo bitc*h it stank". It was a direct dig at Sexyy Red and her music. Sexyy Red didn't stand back and replied to Antonio Brown's meme-dig with a meme. In the tweet she shared, she made fun of Brown, indirectly calling him a brain-damaged person as appeared in her tweet.

Antonio Brown replied to her by saying, "If I know one thing its getting it in the right hole #CTESPN call me." From what it appears, the feud has come to an end until Sexyy Red decides to hit back at NFL Star's comment, stretching the controversy to another day.

Sexyy Red's controversial fight with Adin Ross

Before feuding with NFL star Antonio Brown, Sexyy Red was involved in a controversy with renowned streamer Adin Ross. The controversy started when Adin Ross made a striking comment on Sexyy Red earlier this month during his Kick stream with DJ Akademiks.

"I wanna announce something but I dunno if I should say it. I did fuck Sexyy Red. It was good. It was really good. She was kinda being the dominant one," Adin Ross had said. Referring to Sexyy Red's leaked sex tape, Adin further said, "I jerked off to it and that's what made me hit her up. I'm being for real."

Sexyy Red hit back at Adin Ross on Twitter (now known as X), as she jokingly confirmed the streamer's confession. "You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that… next," she replied to Adin Ross. "SIKE you couldn't touch me wit ah stick," Sexxy Red said in another statement, made a few days after her first comment.

Recently, the rapper made another controversial comment as she made an appearance on the Instagram reel posted by Bootleg Kev. "I don't know why he play like that but he felt the need to come in there and play with me. I'm just like let me play along with him. He full of shit," she had said. Adin has yet to share his reply.

