Jason Kelce Shares Update on Lost Super Bowl Ring While HINTING It Might Have Been STOLEN

Earlier this month, Jason Kelce revealed losing his Super Bowl ring during the New Heights Live. However, recently the retired NFL center might have hinted that his Super Bowl ring could have been stolen. The revelation came during the recent episode of the New Heights podcast.

What Did Jason Kelce Say About His Lost Super Bowl Ring?

New Heights recently released a new podcast episode during which Jason Kelce opened up about his lost Super Bowl ring. The conversation started with Jason's brother Travis jokingly pulling the retired NFL center's leg for losing the ring in the pool of chills.

"He doesn't give a f**k that he just lost his Super Bowl ring," Travis told Andrew Santino who made the guest appearance during the podcast episode. "I care. It's not like I'm, like, happy I lost it. Yeah, I care," Jason shot back in reply.

Going forward, Andrew Santino asked how Jason lost the ring considering that it "seems like such a hard thing to lose." That's when Travis said that it wasn't lost but stolen. "Dude, you don't lose it. Somebody steals it," Travis had said.

Adding to his brother's statement, Jason confirmed Travis' theory when the star center said, "We have some video evidence." The conversation trailed off from there but it got fans an idea that the ring was stolen. But interestingly, a few hours after the podcast went live, Jason made another statement.

Jason Kelce took to his Twitter and made it clear that according to the evidence that he referred to during the podcast, it was confirmed that the ring was tossed in the trash. So even though the ring still remains lost but good thing is that the Kelce brothers have a lead they can follow. Let's hope Jason finds his Super Bowl ring.