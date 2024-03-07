All You Need to Know About Good Morning Football’s Significant Move from the Big Apple to Hollywood

Reports on March 6th indicate that Good Morning Football, the popular NFL Network morning show, is undergoing a significant shakeup. After eight years of waking up the city that never sleeps, bringing NFL updates and analysis, the program has set its sights on a new horizon: the City of Angels, Los Angeles. The program's move is raising questions about its impact and future.

Shifting Coastlines And Timezones: New York Out, Los Angeles In

After eight years of broadcasting from New York, Good Morning Football will go dark on March 29th, 2024. However, fans shouldn't worry—as assured by a tweet from the show's official handle earlier today—the show is slated to return but with a new West Coast address. This move signifies a major shift for the program, which was originally launched in 2016. Following a hiatus, the show will resume filming at NFL Media's headquarters in Inglewood, California, having previously been filmed at SportsNet N.Y.'s studio at 4 World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Another vital aspect of this move would be the necessary revised production schedule. To accommodate the earlier Pacific Time Zone, the show might air from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM ET. This could potentially impact viewership habits on the East Coast. A fan on Twitter raised this concern, suggesting that the change might not be good news for viewers of the current air time. The change in time zones would also mean that the new production time will likely be 5:00 AM local time, which could lead to numerous challenges for the staff.

What is the future for ‘Good Morning Football’?

There are talks that 'GMFB' is going to be back with twice the content, with a separate program available on multiple channels through partnerships. However, a separate syndicated show with a different name raises multiple concerns surrounding the current cast and crew and the implications the shift has on their future. Adding to the uncertainty about the show's future is the impact the move is likely to have on the cast. All the main hosts—Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty, and Peter Schrager—are based out of New York, except for Will Selva, the news anchor, who is based in L.A. Will the move from the Big Apple to Hollywood raise questions about their involvement in the revamped show?

The NFL's motive behind the big move might be financial. By shutting down New York production and utilizing their existing facilities, there could be significant savings. The HQ in Inglewood already has a 5,970-square-foot space for the programs 'NFL Total Access' and 'NFL GameDay'. However, the potential cons of this are significant. Especially after its all-time high viewership in 2023, any major changes that don't live up to what the fans know and love could cost the show its viewers and momentum.

This change is a gamble, for sure. Whether this gamble pays off with a touchdown or results in a fumble, only time will tell. NFL fans, particularly those on the East Coast adjusting to an earlier start time, can only cross their fingers and hope for the best for their favorite morning football fix.

