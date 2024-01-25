Andrew Tate calls out former UFC Champion Sean Strickland for hating him but copying everything he teaches

Former kickboxing champion and controversial social media sensation Andrew Tate is best known for expressing his controversial views on women, politics, the new generation, and how an ideal man should live his life like.

On the flip side, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland managed to gain an immense level of fan following.

With his All-American character. His gimmick is in some way a replica of Andrew Tate’s character. He never backs himself from expressing his thoughts in public about a weak society, same-sex-marriages, and many more

At UFC 297, Sean Strickland defended his UFC middleweight champion against Dricus Du Plessis in the main event.

Strickland lost his match and UFC middleweight championship in the main event in a very close fight. Many fans and experts believe Strickland was the actual winner including Dana White himself.

Recently Andrew Tate reacted to Sean Strickland’s podcast clip where he was talking about the life of an average man.

Tate expressed his views via his Twitter X account, “ So he says "hates me" on a podcast but then copies everything I teach. I'm not mad. Glad more people understand - We must free minds.”

Tristan Tate calls Sean Strickland gay for this reason

Sean Strickland has always talked about mental health and his childhood trauma with his father. A couple of days back before his fight he appeared on This Past Weekend w/Theo Von podcast, where he shared some stories from his past and broke down into tears.

“One day, it was so f*cked up, that they just got into a bad fight. It was like third, fourth grade, my dad was like, ‘f*ck that, he’s not sleeping in here tonight, kick him out.’ I like army crawled under the bed, and I’m sleeping under the bed.” Strickland said while talking about his father.



He further said, “I’m laying under the bed as they’re fighting because I think my dad was going to kill my mom.”



His clip from the podcast went viral, one-half of the Tate brothers Tristan Tate commented on the clip expressing his views on Sean Strickland’s emotional breakdown. Tristan Tate commented under the video and called Strickland “Gay” for crying while sharing his childhood story.

