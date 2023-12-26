Why is Andrew Tate not allowed to visit his sick mother in the UK?

Former kickboxing champion and controversial social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for expressing his controversial views on women, government, and many more. Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are also famous to fluent their luxurious life on the internet.

Recently King Cobra revealed on his Twitter X account that his mother suffered a heart attack and he will ask the court for “an emergency visit to London” to see his mom. The court later rejected Tate’s request to visit his mother.

Andrew Tate was arrested alongside his brother and business partner Tristan Tate and two females for sexual harassment, running their crime group, and human trafficking in Dember of 2022, Tate Brothers were arrested by Romanian police.

Romanian police later seized Tate Brothers' 29 assets including their 15 luxurious cars including their popularly brown Buggati car, more than 10 property, and some of his expensive watches.

Brothers were released from Romanian Police custody after three months of arrest in 2023 and then brothers were kept under house arrest. Their house arrest ended after six months in August of 2023. Both brothers were permitted to travel with Romania.

Brothers have even asked the Romanian government to visit their grandmother. According to the Tate brothers their grandmom is about to leave the world and they wanted to see her for the last time. The court rejected their request to leave the country.

Some experts believe the Tate Brothers are planning to escape Romania.

Andrew Tate’s mixed martial arts record

Andrew Tate started his journey and climbed the level of popularity with his professional kickboxing career. He was ranked number 7th best kickboxer in 2008, and later in 2009, he captured his first world kickboxing championship.

Cobra Tate managed to capture the world kickboxing championship four times in his whole professional kickboxing career in two different weight classes. Later Tate made his way to mixed martial arts.

Amateur record breakdown:

1. Win: Luke Barnatt - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 12 - Mar 20, 2010 - Round 3, 5:00 - Essex, England

2. Loss: William Morley - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 2 - Nov 4, 2006 - Round 2, 5:00 - Southend-on-Sea, England

3. Win: Lee Mayo - Submission (guillotine choke) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 1 - Jun 10, 2006 - Round 2, 1:05 - Southend-on-Sea, England

Professional record breakdown:

1. Win: Shane Kavanagh; KO (punches); Ultimate Warrior Challenge 13; June 6, 2010; Round 1, 3:00; Essex, England

2. Loss: Reza Meldavian; Decision (unanimous); Ultimate Warrior Challenge 4: June 2, 2007; Round 3: 5:00; Essex, England

3. Win: Matthew Wilkins - Decision (unanimous) - Ultimate Warrior Challenge 3 - Feb 24, 2007 - Round 2, 5:00 - Essex, England

