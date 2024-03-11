Photos: John Cena’s Backstage Pics From Oscars 2024 Reveal What He Was Actually Wearing Behind Envelope

John Cena’s half-naked pictures from the Oscars 2024 event have spread like wildfire on the internet since morning. Cena who was there to present the award for the Best Costume, himself went without a costume on the stage only with an envelope covering his midsection.

But nobody knew what covered Cena’s back. Now the latest pictures on the internet show that a brown cloth was stuck on Cena’s back as he walked on the stage without the costume. Fans have reacted hilariously to these pictures of Cena.

One Cena fan said, “My childhood is screwed .” Another said, “Loved it! Yummy!.” A third said, who wasn’t pleased with Cena’s act vented out his displeasure against Cena. He said, “Sad what people will do for attention and money.”

Why did Cena walk on the stage without a costume?

Cena had the audience at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in stitches with his act, but it makes you wonder why he did it.

This whole spectacle was in reference to a 1974 Oscars event, when a streaker came on the stage behind presenter David Niven. Recalling this incident, host Jimmy Kimmel asked the audience if they could imagine a nude man walking on the stage.

Kimmel was obviously hinting at something that was about to happen. Then in a fraction of a second, Cena appeared on the stage, in a half-naked appearance. He slowly walked towards the stage, and the audience started laughing.

‘The male body is not a joke’

Then, Cena said to Kimmel, “I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit. I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke." Kimmel theatrically replied that it was supposed to be a joke, to which Cena said, “The male body is not a joke.”

Being supported by Kimmel, Cena went on to present the award with only an envelope with the winner’s name covering his private parts, recreating the 1974 spoof. However later, the backstage crew came, and gave Cena a cloth to cover his body.

Backstage, Cena also met his WWE rival, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, with whom Cena was clicked while shaking hands. That also led many fans to say that the Oscars event is also dominated by the WWE stars.

