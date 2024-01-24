Andy Reid Sons

Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, is not only renowned for his professional achievements in the NFL but also for his deep commitment to his family, despite facing significant personal challenges.

He and his wife Tammy are parents to five children: Garrett, Britt, Spencer, Drew Ann, and Crosby.

Garrett Reid

Early life:

Garrett Reid, born on April 13, 1983, was the eldest son of Andy Reid. Growing up in a loving family with four siblings, Garrett's life was intertwined with football from an early age.

As the oldest of the Reid children, Garrett's upbringing in Pennsylvania included involvement in football activities, often accompanying his father on scouting trips and serving as a ball boy during training camps.

Garrett was also encouraged in his musical pursuits by his parents. His father enrolled him in piano lessons, which he continued until the age of 18.

Despite the family's close bond, Garrett's life took a challenging turn due to his struggles with addiction.

Drug addiction and overdose:

Garrett's battle with drugs and dealing drugs began in his teenage years, leading to a series of troubling incidents.

Advertisement

In 2007, he was involved in a high-speed car crash while under the influence of heroin, an event that resulted in a prison sentence of up to 23 months for drug-related offenses.

This period was particularly difficult for the Reid family, as both Garrett and his brother, Britt, faced legal troubles simultaneously.

Their home was even described as a "drug emporium" during their legal proceedings, highlighting the extent of the challenges they faced.

During his trial, Garrett expressed a poignant awareness of his situation and the risks associated with his lifestyle.

He reportedly told the judge, "I don't want to be that kid who was the son of the head coach of the Eagles, who was spoiled and on drugs and OD'd and just faded into oblivion."

Throughout his struggles, Garrett openly discussed his experiences with addiction.

In a 2007 court hearing, he shared his descent into drug use, starting with marijuana and escalating to harder substances.

His mother, Tammy, in an interview, talked about the challenges of parenting a child struggling with addiction, emphasizing the family's commitment to supporting their sons despite the difficulties.

Tragically, Garrett's battle with addiction ended on August 5, 2012, when he was found dead due to a heroin overdose at Lehigh University, where the Eagles were holding their training camp.

At the time of his death, Garrett was serving as an unofficial strength and conditioning coach for the Eagles.

His passing was a significant blow to the Reid family, who expressed their love and respect for his courage in trying to overcome his addiction.

Following his passing, Andy and Tammy thanked fans for their support, "Even though he lost the battle that has been ongoing for the last eight years, we will always remember him as a fighter who had a huge, loving heart,"

Andy Reid, reflecting on Garrett's absence during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, said, "We all miss him. He would love this. He loved sports, he loved football"​

After the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, Tammy Reid addressed the death of her oldest child, "The fact that we were all here, that was amazing, Except for 'G.' So sad, but I know he's watching us."

Garrett's life story is a poignant reminder of the complexities of addiction and the impact it can have on individuals and their families.

Advertisement

Despite his struggles, he is remembered fondly by his family and friends for his efforts to overcome his challenges and the love he shared with them.

His untimely death serves as a somber example of the devastating effects of addiction.

Britt Reid

Early life:

Britt Reid, born on April 28, 1985, in Los Angeles, California, is the second son of Andy Reid, much like his older brother Garrett's, has been marked by both professional achievements and personal challenges.

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in football, Britt attended Harriton High School where he played football and served as the team captain.

He later graduated from Temple University with a bachelor's degree in communication.

Football career:

His career in football coaching began as an assistant offensive line coach at St. Joseph’s Preparatory in Philadelphia, followed by a position as a training camp coordinator intern for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009.

Britt's journey in coaching was notably linked with his father's teams. He worked as a graduate assistant at Temple University and later joined the Kansas City Chiefs as a defensive quality control coach in 2013, eventually becoming the linebackers coach.

His tenure with the Chiefs included winning Super Bowl LIV as an assistant coach.

However, Britt's journey has been complicated by legal troubles.

Drunk Driving and Jail Time:

In 2007, he and his brother Garrett were sentenced to 8 to 23 months in jail for running a "drug emporium" from their home.

In a separate incident on the same day as Garrett Reids high speed accident, Britt was involved in a road rage incident where he pointed a gun at another man, a lawsuit that was eventually settled out of court in 2014.

His most significant legal challenge came in 2021, when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that critically injured two young children.

Britt admitted to having consumed alcohol and being on prescription medication Adderall at the time of the crash.

Following this incident, his contract with the Chiefs was not renewed. He was charged with DWI, a Class D felony in Missouri, and was eventually sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea deal in 2022.

Advertisement

In April 2023, it was reported that he's in prison at the Tipton Correctional Center.

Ahead of the Chiefs Super Bowl championship against the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, Britt acknowledged his past behavior and the good fortune that came his way as the son of Andy.

As he said, “I just needed to grow up. Some people make dumber decisions than others when young, and you’ve just got to learn from them. I believe there are positives to everything in life, but, no matter how bad it is, you can take something from it. I am sure I learned that from my father, and so that’s kind of what carries me through.”

Britt Reid's life story is a complex one, blending a career in professional football with personal and legal challenges.

Despite these issues, he contributed to the sporting world, notably winning Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs as an assistant linebackers coach.

Spencer Reid

Early life:

Spencer Reid, the youngest son of Andy Reid, has established his own path in the world of football, distinct from the turbulent journeys of his brothers.

Unlike his siblings, Garrett and Britt, whose lives were marked by personal challenges and legal issues, Spencer's journey has been more low-key and focused on his professional development in sports.

Spencer's background in football began during his academic years.

He played as a running back at Temple University, showcasing his early involvement and interest in the sport.

His commitment to football extended beyond the field as he later served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After completing his mission, Spencer pursued further education, receiving a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Utah.

Football Career:

His professional career in football coaching took off when he joined the strength and conditioning program with the Kansas City Chiefs as an intern.

This experience laid the foundation for his subsequent roles in coaching.

In 2019, he joined Boston College's staff as an assistant under the head coach of strength and conditioning.

His career trajectory further evolved when he became an associate strength and conditioning coach for Colorado State’s football program.

Advertisement

Reid recently spent a year as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for BYU football.

And, he joined Kansas city chiefs in 2023 as Assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Throughout his career, Spencer has managed to maintain a relatively private life compared to his brothers.

His role in the football world has been more behind-the-scenes, focusing on the physical training and conditioning aspect of the sport.

Despite the personal challenges faced by his family, particularly with his brothers, Spencer has carved a niche for himself, contributing to the sporting world in a different capacity.

Spencer Reid's journey is a testament to the diverse paths that members of a single family can take.

While he shares a passion for football with his father and brothers, his approach and contribution to the sport have been unique, highlighting his individual strengths and interests in the field of sports conditioning and training.

Spencer's story, albeit less publicized, is an important part of the Reid family's narrative in the world of football.

Andy Reid's daughters

Drew Ann Reid, born in 1992, is one of Andy Reid's daughters, known for her strong family values and commitment to her personal life.

She attended Harriton High School and furthered her education at Brigham Young University.

Drew Ann is married to Devin Woodhouse, a strength and conditioning coach for FC Dallas, a Major League Soccer club.

The couple shares three children: Blake, Reid, and Brigitte.

Drew Ann's life reflects a blend of her family's football legacy and her own personal endeavors, with a strong emphasis on maintaining privacy and focusing on her family life​​​​.

Crosby Reid, born on March 17, 1988, is Andy Reid's eldest daughter.

Despite her father's prominence in the NFL, not much is widely known about her early life.

She is married and has three children. Crosby has carved out her own path, distinct from the football world her father and brothers are known for.

She demonstrated her musical talent by performing the National Anthem at a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2019 against the Los Angeles Chargers, showcasing her singing abilities and her unique identity beyond her family's football background​​​​.

Advertisement

Andy spoke highly of her musical talents during a press conference ahead of the game, "She'll do good, I get more nervous than she does; she enjoys it. I can't sing a lick! My wife, it's all on her side."

Both daughters, Drew Ann and Crosby, while less in the public eye compared to their brothers, embody the values of their family: resilience, a strong sense of community, and dedication to their personal and familial roles.

The Reid family's experiences reflect both the highs and lows of life, marked by professional success and personal tribulations.

Andy Reid's unwavering support for his children, despite the challenges, highlights his role not just as a coach but as a committed and caring father.

Also read: NFL accused of Chiefs favoritism by appointing this referee for Ravens game