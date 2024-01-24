NFL accused of Chiefs favoritism by appointing this referee for Ravens game: All you need to know about viral conspiracy theory

The recent appointment of referee Shawn Smith for the NFL Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens has sparked a whirlwind of controversy and conspiracy theories.

Referee Selection Sparks Debate: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Central to this uproar is the NFL's decision to appoint Shawn Smith as the game's referee.

But what lies at the heart of this debate? Is there a hidden agenda in the NFL's choice of officials?

Critics point to Smith's unusual penalty trends, which heavily favor road teams, as evidence of potential favoritism towards the Chiefs, who are the road team in this matchup.

Historically, Smith's officiating deviates significantly from the norm.

He has a striking tendency to penalize home teams more heavily than road teams across various infractions, including false starts, unnecessary roughness, roughing the passer, illegal formation, and illegal shift penalties.

For example, over the last three seasons, Smith has called 34.8% more false starts on home teams compared to road teams, bucking the league average of 4.6% more on road teams.

In the past three years under Smith's officiating, home teams have only managed a 40.8% win rate, a drastic fall from the NFL average of 55.4%.

This is the lowest win rate for any referee in the league. More starkly, home teams have covered the spread in only 37.0% of the games, which is significantly lower than the NFL average.

Such statistics are not just coincidences but indicate a pattern in Smith's refereeing that tends to favor road teams.

The extent of Smith's impact is further highlighted by the penalty yards called by him this season.

Home teams were penalized 924 yards, while road teams received only 709 penalty yards, reflecting a 30% higher penalty yardage against home teams.

Contrasting with most referees calling more penalties against road teams due to factors like crowd noise affecting the visiting team's performance.

Given these statistics, many believe this could tilt the game in favor of the Chiefs, the road team.

This choice becomes even more controversial when considering other referees, such as Clete Blakeman, who historically favor home teams.

Blakeman, who was assigned to the NFC Championship Game, has a record of home teams winning 62.0% of games under his watch over the last three seasons.

The contrast between Blakeman and Smith's officiating patterns underscores the significance of referee selection in crucial NFL games.

The Chiefs, under quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have had a varied record with different referees, further adding to the intrigue.

For instance, they have a mixed record with Blakeman and a significantly better record with referee Shawn Hochuli.

These statistics provide a broader context to the impact referee assignments can have on game outcomes.

Such decisions not only impact the game's outcome but also the perception of fairness and integrity in the league.

Predictions and Odds in the Chiefs vs. Ravens Showdown

The road to the AFC Championship has been starkly different for both teams.

The Chiefs narrowly edged out the Buffalo Bills, while the Ravens cruised past the Houston Texans with a comfortable victory.

Despite the Chiefs' resilience, led by the ever-impressive Patrick Mahomes, they face a formidable challenge in a Ravens team that has consistently showcased dominance throughout the season.

Predictions and odds are leaning towards the Ravens.

Analysts highlight Baltimore's impressive record when favored and their superior rushing attack as key factors.

ESPN Analytics also favors the Ravens, attributing a significant advantage to their home-field prowess.

The betting lines reflect this sentiment. The Ravens are marked as favorites, with a spread of -3.5 and a moneyline of -165 against the Chiefs' +140. The over/under is set at 45, indicating expectations of a closely contested battle.

With the Chiefs receiving an inadvertent boost from Smith's road team bias, the Ravens' favored status and superior season performance are set against an unpredictable variable in NFL officiating.

Who do you think will emerge victorious Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs?