Anthony Davis Dubbed 'Most Overrated Star' in NBA History Ahead of Lakers vs Pelicans Play-In Tournament Clash

Anthony Davis might be an NBA champion with the LA Lakers, but he has been criticized over his fitness and inability to play through for years. However, in a recent rant by Craig Carton, the analyst took the criticism to a different level by calling him the most overrated superstar in NBA history.

What did Craig Carton say?

Radio host and analyst Craig Carton unexpectedly referred to Anthony Davis as "the most overrated superstar in the history of the NBA" on his show, despite the player's incredible performances throughout the season.

Carton said, "Can't count him (Anthony Davis). He's not money good. He's always injured, he's soft. He doesn't play through pain. You cannot count on him to be there when you need to win the game. What ticked me off: when they came out with the All 100, All 75 Team and put him on, I had a problem with that."

Carton had co-panelists and they tried to make a point of their own, but Carton’s rant didn’t stop. His comments have made the NBA fans angry, and they talked about how Carton is clueless and has no information about AD’s injury record.

Anthony Davis’s 2023/24 season

AD has played 35.5 minutes per game this season and has missed just 6 games during the regular season. The power forward is averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. However, the Lakers star left the game against the Pelicans because of a back spasm and there is no timeline regarding his return.

The Lakers will be facing the Pelicans in the play-in game and if they win, they will play the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the 2024 playoffs. Denver Nuggets are the defending NBA champions and will be led by their superstar, Nikola Jokic.

