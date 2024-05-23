Luka Dončić Eligible for Largest Contract in NBA History Worth $346 Million Supermax Extension After Making All-NBA

Luka Dončić broke the news as he is now eligible for the $346 million supermax extension in the 2025 off season. The lucrative nod came for the Dallas Mavericks guard after his fifth consecutive first-team All-NBA selection.

Bobby Marks, the ESPN NBA Front Office Insider, recently tweeted with all the key points to the whopping contract as it will be the largest contract in NBA history.

However, this accolade places Dončić among an elite group of players who have achieved such remarkable recognition before turning 26, joining the illustrious company of Tim Duncan and Kevin Durant.

After making it to the All-NBA first team selection, the Mavericks star surpassed the legendary Dirk Nowitzki's record of four such selections. At just 25 years old, Dončić joins a select group of basketball luminaries such as Kevin Durant and Tim Duncan as one of the few to achieve this honor before turning 26.

Also Read: ‘No Translator in Sight’: Shohei Ohtani’s Viral Interaction With WNBA Star Cameron Brink Has Internet in a Frenzy Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

What Is the Supermax Contract Criteria and How All-NBA Voting Results Affect It?

The supermax contract criteria in the NBA are stringent and designed to reward elite players. To become eligible for a supermax contract, a player must have completed 7-8 seasons at the time of the contract signing and cannot change teams in the first four seasons unless traded.

Advertisement

Once meeting these stipulations, the player must achieve one of the following: win MVP in one of the three seasons prior to signing the supermax, earn an All-NBA selection in the season before signing the supermax, or secure an All-NBA selection in two of the previous three seasons.

This criteria also includes winning the Defensive Player of the Year in the season before signing the supermax or winning Defensive Player of the Year in two of the previous three seasons.

Additionally, All-NBA voting results have a significant impact on max contracts in the NBA. Players who receive All-NBA honors, such as First, Second, or Third Team selections, become eligible for increased contract values.

For instance, the voting results for 2024 led to significant changes in the max contracts of several players. And, similarly, younger players like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton also experienced substantial increases to their rookie contract extensions due to their All-NBA selections.

Also Read: Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up the Heat by Twerking on WNBA Star Angel Reese During Chicago Concert