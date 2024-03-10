‘We Met a Long Time Ago Through a Mutual Friend’: Ayesha Curry Reveals Secret on How She Became Best Friends With Lindsay Lohan

Following up on their previous collaborations, Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan are reuniting for their next Netflix film, Irish Wish. Both recently made an appearance on TODAY.

Ayesha and Lohan discussed their forthcoming project. The narrative of their friendship, which began years ago, was the high point of their appearance on the show. They were reportedly set up by celebrity chef Michael Mina, who also serves as Ayesha Curry's mentor in her culinary enterprise.

What did Curry and Lohan say?

Curry said, "We had a mutual friend named Michael Mina who introduced us a long time ago."

Curry was asked what they mostly connected about and to which she responded, "I believe everything. such as friendships, family, life, and spirituality. We simply agreed on a lot of things."

Lohan also mentioned that she had not anticipated the dinner to be this lengthy when the plan was made. She did, however, add that having a friendship with Ayesha was a blessing because it can be difficult to maintain relationships as we age.

Previously, Lohan disclosed to Jimmy Fallon that her son's godparents were Ayesha Curry and her NBA player husband Steph Curry. Irish Wish is a romantic comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, and Alexander Vlahos. It will debut on Netflix on March 15. Curry, who portrays the character Heather, is working on her first major project.

Ayesha Curry flaunted her baby bump at the Irish Wish premier event recently

Ayesha Curry already has five family members, and the Currys plan to grow their family by one. The NBA star's wife recently disclosed in a cover story for her Sweet July magazine that Currys felt like there was a missing member of the family and made the decision to have another child.

