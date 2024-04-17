‘We Need Klay Back’: Steve Kerr Trolled by NBA Fans Over Klay Thompson Statement Amid Rumors of His Departure From Warriors

After a crushing defeat to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament, Golden State's turbulent season has come to an end. However, more than the loss it’s the statement of Steve Kerr regarding Klay Thompson after the game which is catching the eyes of the fans.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson vs Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu In Works for All-Star Weekend Next Year: Report

What did Steve Kerr say?

Kerr stated: “We need Klay back, he still has good years left. And I speak for everyone, we want him back.”

However, this statement didn’t go down well with the fans. Klay had a disastrous game against the Kings and that’s been the story of the season for the former All-Defensive Team player.

How did fans react?

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What’s next for Thompson?

At 34 years old, Thompson is no longer an All-Star and All-Defensive Team player, but he is still a vital part of the Warriors' success and culture. Thompson has played his entire career with the Warriors after they selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Advertisement

Thompson is linked with a move away from the Warriors in the restricted free agency. Multiple franchises would love to have someone like Klay with them. However, the former NBA champion has made it clear that he would love to stay with the Warriors.

Klay’s game against the Sacramento Kings

Klay Thompson had a below-par season but his game against the Kings might be the worst game of his NBA career as he looked totally out of rhythm and didn’t help the Warriors' cause against a young Kings team. Klay couldn’t score a single point in 32 minutes on the court, he was 0 out of 10 in field goal attempts and 0 out of 6 from beyond the arc.

ALSO READ: Who are Klay Thompson's Brothers? All about Trayce and Mychel Thompson!