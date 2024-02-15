Warriors Tried To Pair Star Rivals LeBron James and Stephen Curry With Deadline Day Bid: Report

The NBA trade deadline days are over, but the news keeps coming out of how some of the deals couldn’t get over the line.

LeBron James is one of the names that was linked for a trade to another team after he expressed his unhappiness with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James' social media activity reportedly prompted two teams to attempt a trade for him before the NBA Trade Deadline in early February.



After a disappointing season, there was persistent speculation that the 39-year-old was willing to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently ninth in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record.

Following his public dissatisfaction with their performance, an anonymous NBA source raised questions about whether James was considering a new challenge elsewhere.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that two teams attempted to acquire James from the Lakers before the deadline.

The first was the Golden State Warriors, who dealt with the Lakers by the book after following the correct procedures.

What did Wojnarowski write?

Wojnarowski stated: "Armed with the encouragement of Warriors star Draymond Green, Golden State owner Joe Lacob reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire whether James' apparent public frustration could be interpreted as an opening to discuss a trade."

"Buss informed Lacob that the Lakers had no intention of trading James, but he would need to ask his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, what James' current mental condition was.

"In the end, the answer was returned resoundingly on the eve of the trade deadline: Rich Paul told Lacob and Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., that James had no interest in a trade and wanted to remain a Laker."

The Philadelphia 76ers received the same response when they chose to pursue James on their own. But when Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka inquired about Joel Embiid's availability, he was firmly told no.

Given that James, a six-time NBA champion, averages 24.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game, it is not surprising that he has been drawing attention.

However, the Lakers' recent winning streak, which included a 139-125 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans, might be sufficient to hold onto him for the time being.

Warriors and 76ers to try for James in offseason?

James' 2024–2025 contract has a $51.4 million player option left; the Warriors may choose to re-pur chase this in the offseason.

If James chooses to return to the Lakers, he will most likely turn down that option and sign a new deal that will allow him to earn a raise every season.



James is still planning to sign an offseason contract with the Lakers, according to sources who talked with ESPN.

But some of these same teams, like Golden State and Philadelphia, will undoubtedly attempt to talk James out of it.

