Are Patrick Mahomes’ parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin still married? Find out

Patrick Mahomes' first biggest supporter/s was not his wife but his parents Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin. They are his biggest cheerleaders and have always been supportive of him. But are the two still married and living an ideal couple's life? Let's find out.

Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin are divorced

Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes are both from Texas City, where they grew up and eventually met each other. The two got married in the late 90's, however, their marriage came to a conclusion back in 2006. But the couple went ahead co-parenting Patrick and his brother Jackson Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes's interest in sports is a gift from his father who was a pitcher in MLB from 1992 to 2003. During this time in the MLB, Pat had played for Pittsburg, Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. Pat is an alumnus of Sioux Falls Canaries Hall of Fame.

When it comes to Patrick Mahomes's mother Randi Martin, she has been working as an event planner for Hollytree Country Club for as long as since 2005. Moreover, she has also been involved with Variety KC, which is a Children's charity.

Talking about their divorce, it happened in 2006 and as per Randi's website, her ex-husband and she had their share of hardships throughout their marriage which led them to finally call it quits. However, despite calling off their marriage, she recalls that they share a healthy co-parenting relationship.

So even though the two co-parented Patrick Mahomes and his brother Jackson Mahomes, the kids turned out to be pretty successful especially Patrick Mahomes who has been making Pat and Randi proud for a long time now.