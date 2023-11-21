Why does Patrick Mahomes wear his helmet so high and wiggle his fingers between plays?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to etch his name in the NFL record books, cementing his status as one of the most talented signal-callers the game has ever seen.

Still only 27 years old, Mahomes already has a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP to his credit, proving his excellence extends well beyond gaudy statistics.

So obviously, the Chiefs quarterback has got a lot of eyes on him, and even a small thing fans notice about him, they want to know all about it. Here are two interesting things about Patrick Mahomes you should know about:

Patrick Mahomes wears his helmet a little higher than other players, and here's WHY

Patrick Mahomes doesn't wear a regular average-sized football helmet on the game days. Instead, he wears a Riddell SpeedFlex helmet, which is larger than the regular ones. It has got extra foam padding around the front panel, giving extra head protection.

The quarterback's way of wearing the helmet is interesting as it sits a little higher than other players. It hasn't gone unnoticed and got fans thinking why he wears his helmet like that. Is there any special reason why he does that? Well, there is.

A couple of years back, Patrick Mahomes complained that his helmet used to slip down, blocking his vision on the field. To resolve this issue, he started wearing it above his neck, higher than other quarterbacks. Doing this helped him improve his vision on the field.

Other than wearing his helmet unusually higher than other quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes has often been seen wiggling his fingers during games. Some assume it as a gameplay technique, while others are still wondering why the star quarterback does this.

Why does Patrick Mahomes often wiggle his fingers during the games?

Fans have also noticed that Patrick Mahomes often wiggles his fingers in the middle of the game. But why he does that still remains a mystery. No one knows what's the real reason behind Patrick Mahomes wiggling his fingers, but there are multiple speculations.

Some believe that it's his way of signaling his teammates to get running, just like a code-word language. While there's also a belief that he does that to keep his hands nimble and warm during the day. Or it could be an unconscious habit. Maybe someday, Patrick himself revealed why he does that.

Talking about Patrick Mahomes, he recently took the blame for Marquez Valdes-Scantling's match-losing drop in the recent game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans are extremely proud of the quarterback for taking responsibility and showing true leadership. Even though the Chiefs lost the game, Patrick won fans' hearts.

