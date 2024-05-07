Arti Singh is on cloud nine upon marrying her businessman boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan. Ever since the duo tied the knot, the couple has been reflecting on perfect relationship goals. Arti ensures that her fans are treated with candid moments from her wedding. This time, the actress shared snapshots from her ‘pehli rasoi’, and the bridal glow on her face stole the spotlight, as always.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame is all smiles as she celebrates the ritual in her in-laws’ kitchen. Dressed like a newlywed bride, Arti radiates charm and timeless beauty.

Arti Singh cooks for first dish post-marriage

It has been a few days since Arti Singh got hitched to beau Dipak Chauhan in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends. Recently, the Waaris actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures, giving a glimpse into her ‘pehli-rasoi’ ritual.

In the pictures, she is seen wearing a vibrant and regal red traditional suit featuring golden embroidery. The red chooda and gajra in her hair complement her overall look. Arti’s soft smile reflected the joy of the auspicious tradition.

The snapshots have the Bigg Boss 13 fame preparing a sweet dish. She captioned the post, "पहली रसोई- मिठास और प्यार से भरपूर (First time cooking- Full of sweetness and love)."

Have a look at the pictures:

Fans react

Showering love on Arti Singh's ‘pehli-rasoi' pictures, one of the fans wrote, “You are a beautiful soul and you deserve all the happiness… loads of love and blessings.” Another one mentioned, “Beautiful mm so much bless you.” Further, a comment read, “It was also very very tasty @artisingh5.”

About Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding

Arti and Dipak got married on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities included their Haldi, mehndi, and sangeet ceremony. Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah hosted a bridal shower for Arti Singh. Prior to the festivities, the actress visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings. The newlywed couple recently posted their first selfie after marriage and looked lost in love.

