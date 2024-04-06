Basketball Hall of Fame to Induct Vince Carter Alongside THESE Legends in 2024: Report

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups will be the stars of the 2014 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Now that they are both reportedly in the cut, Carter, retiring at 43 after the 2019-20 season, is set to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Billups, who hung up his boots in 2014 after a 17-year career, had been eligible since 2018; however, only this year was he named as a finalist.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN also announced that Jerry West would join the Hall of Fame in this year's class. West, already inducted as a player in 1979 and as a member of the 1960 Olympic team, will be honored as a contributor this time.

This year's Hall of Fame class's official proclamation is due to happen this coming Saturday in Phoenix during the NCAA men's basketball Final Four.

The Journeys of Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups, and Jerry West

From 2000, Vince Carter starred on eight successive All-Star teams and stole the show at the slam dunk contest. Carter, the No. 5 pick in the 1998 draft, clinched the Rookie of the Year award and appeared on two All-NBA teams while playing for the Toronto Raptors.

In contrast to Carter, Chauncey Billups didn't make an immediate impact.

The Boston Celtics picked him as the No. 3 in 1997, only to trade him to Toronto during his rookie season. Billups then found himself traded to the Denver Nuggets before his second year.

Billups joined the Detroit Pistons in 2002 via free agency after two stints with Denver and Minnesota. Not until his sixth season, while on his fifth team, did his Hall of Fame-worthy performance begin.

Jerry West, a highly decorated NBA executive, served in the Los Angeles Lakers front office for over two decades, managed the Memphis Grizzlies for five years, and worked six years as an executive for the Golden State Warriors.

He secured eight championship titles and two Executive of the Year awards with his contributions. Since 2017, West has been advising the Los Angeles Clippers.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for August 17 at the Springfield Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

