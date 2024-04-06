Memphis Grizzlies to Retire Marc Gasol's Jersey Number 33 Honoring the Franchise Legend

Today, the Memphis Grizzlies have opted to retire the jersey of Marc Gasol. At 39, Gasol last graced the NBA in the 2020-21 season but has since been active with Basquet Girona, a team he founded in his homeland of Spain.

The jersey retirement celebration will witness the presence of Gasol's former teammates, Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, and Mike Conley.

The potent quartet guided the Grizzlies through one of the most successful chapters in their history - an era spanning from 2010 to 2017, marked by a record 56-win season, a Western Conference finals appearance, and consistently formidable defenses year after year.

All four members of what's dubbed the "Core Four" dedicated at least seven seasons to the Grizzlies. Each of these years resulted in a playoff appearance, with Memphis triumphing in four playoff series during the period.

In addition to these team achievements, Marc Gasol proudly heads several franchise records, be it in field goals, rebounds, blocked shots, or minutes played.

Culminating a career of 891 games, of which 866 he started, Gasol boasts of an impressive average of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Marc Gasol's Career Highlights and Achievements

On January 13, 2019, while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Los Angeles Clippers, Marc Gasol delivered his top-scoring career performance with 42 points.

Gasol also tallied 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks during the game. Twice in his career, he managed to haul in 17 rebounds, which marks a personal best. He has also clocked 14 assists on two occasions.

Marc achieved his career's top blocking score, registering 8 blocks against the Toronto Raptors on December 10, 2017. His highest game score is set at 34.5 against the Golden State Warriors on February 6, 2019. In Gasol's career, he recorded 5 triple-doubles.

In more than ten seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Marc Gasol made it to the All-NBA first team for the 2014-15 season. He moved to the Raptors during the 2018-19 season and won his first NBA title there. He finished his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 6-foot-11 center, Gasol, enjoyed rocking the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in the 2012-13 season.

He represented Spain in the Olympics in 2008 and 2012, serving next to his brother, Hall of Famer Pau Gasol.

They both won silver medals and announced retirement from international play in 2021 following the Tokyo Olympics.

