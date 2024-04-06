Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Will Dejounte Murray Play Against Denver Nuggets Tonight? Deets Inside

Facing the Denver Nuggets (53-24) on the road, the Atlanta Hawks (36-41) are gearing up for their Saturday, 9 p.m. ET game.

The Hawks are moving forward from a 109-95 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks and the Nuggets, from a slender 102-100 loss to the LA Clippers.

Will Dejounte Murray Play Against the Denver Nuggets Tonight? Deets Inside

With an upcoming match against the Nuggets, Dejounte Murray, with average stats of 22.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, prepares to step in alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has an average of 16.9 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson is another scorer in the double digits, while De’Andre Hunter pulls in 3.9 rebounds.

The Hawks have an intriguing performance chart recently, with victories over Pistons and Bulls and defeats against Mavericks and Bucks. Their average statistics show 118.8 points with 46.7 percent shooting precision. However, they're conceding 120 points with 49.2 percent shooting accuracy.

Adding to in-depth figures, the Hawks show a 36.7 percent shooting score from the arc and 79.8 percent from the free throw line. They face a challenge with opponents shooting at 38.1 percent from the deep, while they are making 44.9 rebounds per game.

Atlanta Hawks Player's Stats Against The Nuggets

Dejounte Murray: With an 18-game record against the Nuggets, Murray stands with an average of 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Last time they met, he scored 21 points.

Jalen Johnson: In his career, Johnson's 2 games against the Nuggets show an average of 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

De'Andre Hunter: Across 4 games against the Nuggets, Hunter's average stats display 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Injury Report

Hawks

Out

F Saddiq Bey (knee)

C Onyeka Okongwu (toe)

G Trae Young (finger)

Nuggets

Probable

Nikola Jokic

PF Aaron

Questionable

Jamal Murray

