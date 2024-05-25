Before Road House, Conor McGregor Was Once Offered Major Role in a James Bond Movie

Conor McGregor made his highly anticipated Hollywood debut when he starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Road House remake. However, McGregor’s Hollywood debut could have come way sooner.

Back in 2015, the Irish superstar revealed that he was offered the chance to play the role of a villain in a James Bond movie. McGregor revealed the information in his film, ‘Notorious’.

Conor McGregor was offered to play the villain in the James Bond movie Spectre

A 30-minute series of ‘Notorious’ focused on the build-up and aftermath of Conor McGregor’s UFC 178 fight against Dustin Poirier. It was the first meeting of the two fighters, who eventually went on to have a trilogy.

McGregor shut the critics with a first-round TKO win against the accomplished Poirier at UFC 178. He revealed about the offer to feature in the James Bond movie, saying (via The Irish Independent):

"They want me to audition for the villain for James Bond. The last villain for James Bond won an Oscar. Your man that used to be in No Country for Old Men [Javier Bardem]. He was unbelievable. I'm not that person. D'ya know what I mean? I'm just doing it having a laugh. Don't start putting in those serious things."

McGregor added:

"But I’ll see how I feel. They were telling me this last week. It’s the wrong time to say it to me when I’m cutting weight. Maybe after the fight when I’m feeling better. We’ll mess about and see what happens. At the end of the day, it’s a seven figure thing. I’ll give it a shot. For seven figures it’s worth a go, isn’t it?."

Conor McGregor made a fortune for his role in Road House

Conor McGregor was reportedly paid a mega $5.5 million for his role in the Road House remake. He became the highest-paid debutant actor in the process, surpassing the likes of Dwayne Johnson.

In the UFC, McGregor is the company’s biggest draw and generates PPV numbers like none other. He made waves in Hollywood with his role in Road House. One thing is for certain, the Irish fighter generates attention in whatever venture he takes up.

McGregor is now focused on making a return to the UFC octagon. He will take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The bout will mark McGregor’s first octagon appearance in three years.