Bills vs Chiefs weather forecast heavy snow

Bills vs Chiefs, the most anticipated yet the most hectic-to-manage game is just around the corner. The last Divisional Round game will be played at the Bills Stadium and everyone knows about the love of the Bills Stadium and snow. Check out the weather report for the game day right below:

What is the weather for the Bills vs Chiefs game?

The Buffalo Bills are going to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round on January 21 at the Bills Stadium. The Bills were able to overcome the struggles to a certain extent with extreme snow against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. But what about the game against the Chiefs?

In western New York, a lake-effect snow warning is already in place. This includes areas such as Orchard Park where the Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium is situated. What it means is that the Bills could receive about one to three feet of snowfall, in addition to a storm. With the storm, the snow could reach four feet.

The warning had its limit which was this Thursday, which just passed. So this could mean that the game between the Bills and Chiefs that is expected to start Sunday won't get affected by heavy snowfall. But despite that, the Bills could face potential struggles getting the coaches and players into the team facility for meetings and practices.

Bills Request Fans To Help Shovel Snow!

For back-to-back second weeks, the Buffalo Bills are again calling out the fans to help shovel the snow at the Bills Stadium. Buffalo Bills is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, for the Divisional Round. But from what it appears, the Stadium isn't ready for the game.

The Buffalo Bills have officially made a tweet, asking for the fans to come make the stadium game-ready. "We’re going to need some snow shovelers (again)! Help get Highmark Stadium ready for our Divisional Round playoff game," the Bills said through their social media handle. The helpers are paid $20 an hour.

‘We're just making sure we're on top of it the best we can.’- McDermott

Football practices are definitely not easy, especially when we talk about the Buffalo Bills. For Bills, snow has been a huge issue. Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed on Tuesday that while practice sessions are scheduled as usual, the snowstorm is always top of his mind.

"We're just making sure we're on top of it the best we can. We’ve got a plan in place to make sure we’re getting the players in at the right time, as well as the staff, and trying to be on top of that from a scheduling standpoint," the head coach said to a reporter in the Tuesday press conference.

How often do the Bills play in the snow?

Given the Buffalo Bills' location on the tip of Lake Erie, there's no doubt that no team in the league has managed snowfall more and better than the Buffalo Bills. Conditions during the Bills vs Steelers game weren't very pleasing. However, the game wasn't affected by the Weekend's snowfall. But bills have had multiple snow struggles in the past.

In November 2014, there was almost seven feet of snow in Orchard Park due to a winter storm, which lasted for more than four days. The players that were scheduled to play were transported to the location from their homes through snowmobile. The game was against the Jets which got rescheduled to Ford Field in Detroit.

Eight years later, the league had to move another Buffalo Bills game to Ford Field, but this time it was just a preventative measure. The Bills faced the Cleveland Brown on November 17, 2022, and ended up winning the game by 31-23. According to the weather forecast, there was a snowstorm expected, and that's why Bills played in Ford Field.

There was also another game that we cannot miss talking about between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on December 7, 2021. The game wasn't disrupted by the snowfall this time but by the wind. Gusts of almost 40 mph were seen whipping through the area on the game day. The Bills ended up losing that game by 14-10.

Ravens vs Texans Weather Forecast - Baltimore will host Ravens vs Texans in freezing temps

The first Divisional Round game is between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans on January 20, 2024, at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens vs Texans game isn't expected to be disrupted due to any snow. The Baltimore vs Texans will have a low of 16 degrees and a high of 25 degrees on Saturday.

49ers vs Packers Weather Forecast

The San Francisco 49ers will be facing the Green Bay Packers for the Divisional Round on January 21, at the Levi's Stadium. Talking about the weather, there are speculations of potential rainfall. From Friday to Saturday, the Santa Clara area is predicted to have a third of an inch of rain. So it most probably rains during the game day.

Lions vs Buccaneers Weather Report

As per The Weather Channel forecast, the low in Detroit will be 13 degrees while the high will be about 23 degrees. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reminded recently that the weather won't be an issue during the game. Ford Field is a domed stadium. Thus, it won't be an issue for the teams.

