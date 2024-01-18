Travis Kelce offered USD 1 million GIFT for free but with THIS condition involving Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce will get a million-dollar ring if he gets married to Taylor Swift. That's the catch for the million-dollar gift. A Philadelphia jeweler has recently revealed interest in designing a wedding ring for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, for absolutely free.

Philadelphia Jeweler offers a MILLION dollar wedding ring for FREE

A jeweler based in Philadelphia, Steven Singer has recently made headlines for his million-dollar gift to Travis Kelce. As reported by PageSix, Steven Singer has revealed why he wants to gift a million-dollar ring to the internet-favorite couple. "Would be honored to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them," Steven said.

Going forward, Steven said that he doesn't want any money from Travis Kelce or Taylor Swift. But if they decide to pay for it anyway, he's not going to keep the money. Instead, Steven would donate all the money he gets from the ring to charity. But an interesting question that comes to light is - why would he want to gift a million-dollar ring?

Stevel Singer stated that there's a personal reason behind him wanting to design the engagement ring for the Chiefs' tight end and Blank Space singer. "My daughter is an avid fan of Taylor Swift, and we admire not only her but also the values she champions," Steven had said, revealing the reason behind designing the million-dollar wedding ring.

Satirically, Steven also said, "By presenting them with the ring of their dreams, it might make securing concert tickets for her next tour a tad easier." Getting tickets to Taylor Swift's concert is like fierce competition. However, it's incredibly heartwarming that he plans to create the wedding ring for the couple.

When are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift expected to get married?

To get the million-dollar wedding ring from Steven Singer, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift first have to get married or at least engaged. But when do they plan to take things to the next level with their relationship? The short answer is this year.

In 2024, the Chiefs' tight end and Cruel Summer singer will reportedly get engaged on their first anniversary. According to a source , close to the couple, they don't want to seem like they are rushing into things. So having engaged this summer, on the occasion of their 1-year anniversary, seems like a perfect idea.

Nevertheless, they cannot think of engagement plans in the winter since the next couple of months are going to be the busiest for both of them. Taylor Swift will be back on her scheduled Eras Tour. And Travis Kelce has a Super Bowl Championship to prepare for in February.

In July, their relationship will complete one year and both of them will be off work for a good long duration. Also, according to an NFL WAG , there's a tradition among NFL players to get engaged or married in the off-season. Therefore, for the Swifties and Travis-Taylor fans, this year is going to be super exciting.