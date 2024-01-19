Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2024? National anthem and pre-game performers announced

The Super Bowl LVIII pregame and National anthem performers are announced. Andra Day, Reba McEntire and Post Malone will be performing in the Super Bowl 2024 pre-game. Check out the other details right below.

Everyone who's going to perform during the Super Bowl pre-game and national anthem

The next Super Bowl, Super Bowl LVIII, is set to take place in Las Vegas. The NFL just revealed that the pre-game show will feature performances by Post Malone, Andra Day, and Reba McEntire. Mark your calendars for February 11, 2024, as the Championship game will be held at the Allegiant Stadium and broadcasted live on CBS.

Now an interesting thing is that the NFL previously announced that it will be Usher who'll be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show by Apple Music. Talking about the national anthem, it will be performed by none other than Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire.

Talking about Post Malone, the hip-hop-rock artist is set to perform the song America the Beautiful. Grammy-winner Andra Day is expected to perform Lift Every Voice and Sing during the pre-game event. The Lift Every Voice and Sing and the national anthem will be arranged and produced by Adam Blackstone.

The pre-game entertainment will also feature American Sign Language performances. Representing the NAD i.e. National Association of the Deaf, actor Daniel Durant will be performing the national anthem, especially in ASL. Daniel Durant is known for his role in the Academy-winning movie Coda.

Other performances at the Super Bowl events

Apart from Daniel Durant, Anjel Piñero will be signing America the Beautiful. Anjel Piñero is a renowned dancer, model, and actress. In addition to her, famous choreographer and actor Shaheem Sanchez is expected to sing Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Shaheem Sanchez is also going to be performing an ASL rendition of the Super Bowl Halftime Show by Apple Music. The ASL Halftime event and pre-game performance will be produced through a partnership with Alexis Kashar of Howard Rosenblum and Love Sign of the NAD.