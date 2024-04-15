Boban Marjanovic Intentionally Misses Free Throws to Help Clippers’ Fans Get Free Chicken

In the final game of the regular season between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, an otherwise meaningless matchup was given new life thanks to the antics of Rockets center Boban Marjanovic. The 7-foot-4 fan favorite intentionally missed two consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter in order to trigger the Clippers' longstanding in-game promotion of giving every fan in attendance a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Boban Marjanovic's Comical Moment

With just under 6 minutes remaining and the Rockets leading 102-92, Marjanovic was fouled on a shot attempt and headed to the free throw line. Despite being a career 80% shooter from the charity stripe, the big man's first attempt clanked hard off the rim, immediately raising eyebrows.

As Marjanovic prepared for his second free throw, the Rockets broadcast crew seemed to realize what he was doing, exclaiming "He's a man of the people! Giving away free Chick-fil-A sandwiches!"

True to their word, Marjanovic then missed his second free throw comically wide, sending the Crypto.com Arena crowd into a frenzy realizing they had just been granted free food courtesy of the opposition's center.

"That's the craziest thing I've seen all season!" one of the Rockets announcers laughed. "Boban Marjanovic just intentionally missed two free throws to get every fan in the building a free Chick-fil-A sandwich!"

Boban Marjanovic’s Savvy Veteran

In his 9th NBA season, the 33-year-old Serbian has firmly established himself as one of the most beloved personalities in the league off the court. With the game ultimately meaningless for playoff seeding, Marjanovic made sure to have some fun and give back to the fans in an unconventional way.

As the crowd roared in delight, Marjanovic raised his arms in triumph while sporting a big smile, savoring the raucous cheers despite playing for the visiting team.

The three-time NBA champion signed a one-year deal with the Rockets last offseason and will hit free agency again this summer. After scoring 13 points in just 12 minutes in Sunday's season finale, he'll surely have no shortage of teams interested in adding his imposing 7-foot-4 stature and fun-loving personality to their roster.

But for one night, Marjanovic transcended allegiances and endeared himself to Clippers fans and fried chicken enthusiasts across Los Angeles with his unforgettable promotional giveaway from the free throw line.

ALSO READ: 'Changed the Game of Basketball': Former NBA Player Vouches for Warriors' Play Style and Shooting Threes