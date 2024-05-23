Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Indiana Pacers on May 23?

Boston Celtics may be on a winning run in the playoffs and keep on finding ways to do it efficiently. However, the best in the league will have to find a way to win game 2 without Kristaps Porzingis once again.

The Celtics got the better of Pacers in game 1 but it wasn’t easy by any stretch of imagination as the game went into overtime. Jayson Tatum was the star of the show for the Celtics with 36 points and he got good support from Jrue Holiday who scored 28 points and Jaylen Brown who scored 26 points. On the other hand, the Pacers tried their best but fell short by 5 points in the overtime.

Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Conference Finals?

Kristaps Porzingis is ruled out from game 2 against the Indiana Pacers and there is a high possibility that he will return to the lineup at some point in the series. In the absence of Porzingis Xavier Tillman and Luka Kornet benefited from significant playing time.

Porzingis Stats in the Playoffs

For a player of his caliber, the Latvian hasn’t played many playoff games in his career since being picked as the fourth overall pick in 2015. Porzingis has played just 14 playoff games in his career in which he averaged 15.1 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Porzingis has been in the NBA since 2015 and has played for the likes of New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards before joining the Celtics last season.

ALSO READ: 3 Reasons Why Boston Celtics Won't Win NBA Title in 2024