Brock Purdy Shares Story of How He Saved Reporter and Her Dog from Coyote During Commercial Shoot

While being an accomplished NFL quarterback requires tremendous athleticism, field vision, and poise under pressure, San Francisco 49ers rising star Brock Purdy showcased his quick thinking and heroic alertness in an unexpected off-the-field scenario.

During a recent commercial shoot for tractor brand John Deere in San Francisco's hilly Bernal Heights Park, Purdy's keen awareness may have prevented a harrowing incident involving a local news reporter and a menacing coyote.

Brock Prudy Displaying Situational Awareness

According to multiple accounts, CBS News Bay Area anchor Sara Donchey was strolling near the park's production setup while walking her large Doberman Pinscher dog Hiwa. Unknown to Donchey’s knowledge, a coyote was trailing and stalking her from behind as she neared Purdy and his 49ers teammate Colton McKivitz filming the tractor commercial.

That's when the 23-year-old Purdy's quick eyes and reflexes kicked into high gear. "I see this thing trotting by with a big tail," Purdy vividly recalled on The Pat McAfee Show.

He added, "I was like, 'That looks like a mini wolf.' No one else was going to scream, so I screamed, 'Yo, there's a coyote!'"

Brock Purdy' Scares Coyote With His Voice

Donchey downplayed the severity after the fact, insisting her "big and mean" Doberman likely could have fended off the coyote. However, she lauded Purdy's crucial intervention that de-escalated the situation.

"One of the crew members said, 'Hey, Brock Purdy saved your life,'" Donchey recounted to NBC Sports Bay Area. The anchor also couldn't help but marvel at the quarterback's powerful voice projection across the park's terrain.

She continued, "I guess I shouldn't have been surprised with how loud he shouted because he has to do that on the field every play. He had a really great projection with his voice. I am thoroughly impressed and, I must say, I underestimated that part about Brock Purdy as a professional skill."

For Purdy himself, the bizarre coyote run-in felt surreal in the moment. "I can't believe that was a real thing," he told McAfee, still processing the unlikely encounter weeks later. The humble quarterback has quickly become renowned for his unflappable demeanor and rising clutch performances ever since being thrust into the 49ers starting lineup as a rookie seventh-round "Mr. Irrelevant" pick.

After taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and leading San Francisco's playoff charge all the way to the NFC Championship game, Purdy's inspirational underdog story and coyote alert only add to his burgeoning legend within the storied 49ers franchise.

While he didn't claim a Super Bowl ring this past season, the young signal-caller has already etched his name into team lore with his heroics – both on and off the gridiron.

The coyote scare also speaks to Purdy's tremendous presence of mind and vocals that have served him well in coordinating intricate NFL offenses in raucous stadiums across the country.

As San Francisco's QB1 moves forward, fans can likely expect plenty more memorable Purdy moments and unlikely feats in the coming years.

