Who is Lamar Hunt and why is the AFC Championship Trophy named after him?

In 1984, the AFC champion began receiving the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named after the visionary Chiefs owner. Lamar Hunt's pivotal role in founding the AFL and coining the term "Super Bowl" is often overlooked.

While the Lombardi Trophy takes center stage, the AFC Championship Trophy holds its tale of significance, relatively unknown outside devoted fan circles. Unlike its more famous counterpart, this trophy quietly symbolizes conference supremacy.

Join us in uncovering the story behind the Lamar Hunt Trophy, delving into the legacy of its name and the unique history embedded in this understated symbol of AFC excellence. How did this trophy become a display of Lamar Hunt's impact? Explore with us.

Who is Lamar Hunt?

Lamar Hunt, an American entrepreneur, is widely recognized for his significant contributions to advancing sports in the United States, particularly in soccer, American football, and tennis.

Born on August 2, 1932, in El Dorado, Arkansas, Hunt amassed his wealth through the family oil business. Fueled by his passion for sports, he invested in various teams and competitions during the 1950s.

His initial foray into sports was in American football, co-founding the American Football League (AFL) in 1959 with a group of businessmen. The Kansas City Chiefs, owned by Hunt, emerged as his inaugural team and remained under his ownership until his passing in 2006.

After experiencing the 1966 World Cup in England and spending time in Ireland, Hunt turned his attention to fostering soccer leagues and teams. He played a pivotal role in forming the NASL and later became a founding figure in Major League Soccer.

Hunt owned several soccer franchises, including the Dallas Tornado in the NASL, Columbus Crew, Kansas City Wizards (now Sporting Kansas City), and FC Dallas. He passed away on December 13, 2006, at 74.

In addition to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the Lamar Hunt Trophy in the AFC Championship game of American football also bears his name.

"The U.S. Open Cup is named after Lamar Hunt for a reason – American soccer owes much to his efforts," remarks Ryan Tolmich, a U.S. soccer expert at GOAL. "Hunt played a crucial role in founding the North American Soccer League in the '60s, and despite its collapse, he remained unwavering in his support for the American game. When MLS kicked off in the '90s, he acquired two franchises – the Columbus Crew and Kansas City Wiz – and later funded a third team, the Dallas Burn."

Lamar Hunt Trophy

The award was named in honor of the longtime proprietor of the Kansas City Chiefs and the founder of the American Football League in 1959. Subsequently, he assumed the role of founder and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963.

Hunt harbored aspirations of owning an NFL team for an extended period before initiating the AFL. Faced with rejection from the league, he opted to establish his own. Initially, he presided over the Dallas Texans in the AFL, but after four years in Dallas, he realized that the Texans could not coexist in the limelight with the Dallas Cowboys.

In response, he relocated the team to Kansas City and rebranded it as the Chiefs while maintaining affiliation with the AFL until 1966. when it merged with the NFL. Beyond being a pivotal figure in the merger and the founder of the Chiefs, he is credited with coining the term "Super Bowl" in a letter to NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Hunt and Kansas City secured their inaugural title in Super Bowl IV in 1970 by defeating the Minnesota Vikings.

The AFC trophy was designated with the Chiefs owner's name in the 1984 season to acknowledge Hunt's noteworthy contributions to the sport. Interestingly, Kansas City did not secure the trophy during his ownership tenure, a feat only accomplished in 2019 when the Chiefs triumphed over the Tennessee Titans, marking their first Super Bowl appearance since 1970.

Hunt retained ownership of the Chiefs until his demise in 2006. He also played a pivotal role in founding the MLS and three franchises: The Columbus Crew, Kansas City Wizards, and FC Dallas.

In the 2010 season, the NFL collaborated with Tiffany & Co. to modernize the outdated AFC and NFC trophies.

