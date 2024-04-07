Can You Watch WWE WrestleMania 40 For Free: DETAILS Inside

WWE fans are now just hours away from witnessing one of the best WrestleMania of all time, WrestleMania 40. WWE is trying its best to make this year’s WrestleMania the biggest Showcase of Immortals of all time.



The Two Night Spectacle will feature 13 matches. Seven matches are scheduled for Saturday and six for Sunday. The main highlight of this year's WrestleMania XL is the saga of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins.

Fans are eager to watch if The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes ends his story and becomes the first-ever champion of his family or Roman Reigsn and The Rock will put a full stop to Cody Rhodes’s story and cement the dominance of The Bloodline in WWE forever.

All questions will be answered at the show of shows, WrestleMania XL. The WrestleMania 40 card features more matches, including Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, Bayley vs. IYO Sky, and many more.

This year, WrestleMania is a must-see show, and WWE fans are now looking at different ways to watch WWE show and WrestleMania 40. WWE Fans are now looking for ways to watch WrestleMania 40 for free.



Right now, one of the most asked questions is whether we can watch WrestleMania 40 for free. The answer is yes: WWE fans from the United States can watch WrestleMania 40 for free.

WWE’s official streaming partner for the United States of America is Peacock Network, which offers seven days of service.

Where to Watch WrestleMania 40

According to official data by WWE, WWE is telecast in 130 countries and dubbed in 30 languages, reaching more than 1 billion households weekly. According to some rumors, WrestleMania 40 Night Two will become the most-watched professional wrestling show of all time.

WWE has different streaming partners worldwide and in different regions. Here is a list of some important regions, along with their official partners' names and subscription costs.

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: 5.99 dollars per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

