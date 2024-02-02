‘Carlos Deserved Better’: Sainz Final Statement With Ferrari After Lewis Hamilton Replaces Him Leaves F1 World Worried

The recent announcement of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for the 2025 season has sent shockwaves through the paddock and beyond.

This transition is not just about Hamilton's switch; it's equally about Carlos Sainz, whose tenure with Scuderia Ferrari will come to an end after the 2024 season, leaving the F1 world in complete shock. Yes we are also still processing.

Carlos Sainz exit statement

Carlos Sainz despite clinching Ferrari’s sole victory last season at the Singapore GP, finds himself at a career crossroads.

Sainz's announcement on social media was poignant, underscoring a professional ethos that refuses to waver in the face of uncertainty.

"Following today’s news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024. We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the team and for the tifosi all around the world. News about my future will be announced in due course," Sainz stated, reflecting a mix of resolve and anticipation for what lies ahead​​.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025, replacing Carlos Sainz, has been one of the most talked-about transitions in the Formula 1 world.

Describing the decision as "one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make," Hamilton's departure from Mercedes marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter with Ferrari.

This significant change came about after Hamilton exercised a release option from his Mercedes contract, highlighting his readiness for a new challenge after an "amazing 11 years" with the team.

Ferrari confirmed Hamilton's signing, expressing enthusiasm for his upcoming partnership with Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari posted, "Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract."

The agreement between Hamilton and Ferrari reportedly came together quickly, amid ongoing talks with Carlos Sainz about extending his contract with the team.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari isn't just a change of teams but a significant moment in F1 history.

Despite expressing contentment with Mercedes even called Mercedes his home, where he achieved a record 82 victories and six of his seven world titles, Hamilton has always harbored a curiosity about what it would be like to don the Ferrari red.

This move is a testament to his pursuit of new challenges and his desire to emulate the success of his idol, Ayrton Senna.

However, the undercurrents of Sainz's departure reveal a landscape rife with speculation about his next move.

Linked to both Audi and Williams, Sainz's options appear open, with Mercedes and Red Bull also speculated as potential destinations given their contract situations at the end of 2024​​.

The sentiment shared by many is a mixture of disappointment and empathy towards Sainz, whose unexpected exit has not gone unnoticed or unfelt by the Tifosi.

Fans Rally Behind Carlos Sainz

The announcement has ignited a passionate response from the F1 community, many of whom feel that Sainz's departure is not just a loss for him but for Ferrari as well.

Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their support for Sainz, highlighting his contributions to Ferrari and lamenting what they perceive as an unfair turn of events. A fan says, "Carlos Sainz deserved better."

Another disappointed fan comments, "Shame on treating carlos this bad. He didn't deserve it."

Another echoed, "Being a sainz fan, I feel so sad for him. Fella didn't deserve to be treated like that. "

Another posts,

What are your thoughts on Carlos Sainz future - will he end up at Red Bull, Audi or some other team?

