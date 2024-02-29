Watch: Jimmy Butler Brings Back EMO Look in Fall Out Boy's Music Video for 'So Much (for) Stardust' Sending NBA Fans Into Frenzy

It wasn’t long back when Jimmy Butler's appearance at the Miami Heat raised eyebrows and got fans thinking about what is Jimmy doing?

The Miami Heat superstar turned up with straightened hair at the Heat’s media day ahead of the season had both fans and journalists in stitches. Butler had several fake piercings on in addition to her hilarious hairstyle to give off a punk-rock look. The NBA community reacted quickly to the move, which created a lot of buzz around the league.

Naturally, Jimmy Butler's hilarious hairstyle coincided with the Heat's media day, so his official photo was a headshot of him sporting it. Many have been wondering how he'll top it next season after seeing his hilarious straightened hair this year and wearing extensions last season.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat player surprised everyone by making an appearance in the music video for Fall Out Boy, a punk rock band. The group, led by Pete Wentz, released a new music video this week for their song "So Much (For) Stardust," which features Jimmy Butler, also known as Heat Wentz.

A snippet of the music video was tweeted by Fall Out Boy, and the NBA community quickly shared it. Supporters weren't slow to respond, offering some very funny remarks and reactions.

One fan posted: 'The Dennis Rodman of this generation'.

'And yall wonder why he shitted the bed against Denver.' posted another fan.

'Incoming angry Celtics fans for no reason,' posted a Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Butler’s love for country music

When his Marquette University teammates insisted on playing hip-hop songs in the locker room, Butler said he "fell in love with country music in the fall of 2010". He started playing Tim McGraw's "Don't Take the Girl" in retaliation.

Butler added: “Since it was the only country song I had, I downloaded it, went back to the locker room, and began blasting the song nonstop. At that point, everyone was telling me to shut up. Ain't nobody wants to hear that!"

