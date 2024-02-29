'Messed Whole Trade Up': Chris Paul Reveals Reason Why He Didn't Join LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Super Team at Heat

Chris Paul is one of the most prominent names in the history of basketball. CP3, as he is popularly known, is one of the best point guards ever to grace the game of basketball.

The Golden State Warriors superstar is known for making his game do the talking for him but in a recent podcast he talked about how he almost joined Miami Heat and teamed up with LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade.

Paul discussed the intriguing historical possibility on the Why with Dwyane Wade podcast. During the Miami Heat's "Big Three" era, which included Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James, the move was scheduled to occur.

Nevertheless, a straightforward disagreement between Wade and Paul over who would wear the "3" jersey caused it to collapse in the end.

We are having this conversation. "That's my number," I say. With a hint of humor, Wade recalled, "He's like, 'Well, that's my number.'" It is known that the jersey numbers of both players are 3.



"For what are we aiming? CP Six? No, that ain't it," Paul said in an insincere tone.

What did D-Wade and Chris Paul say?

After Wade said, "[Pat] Riley didn't pull the trigger because CP [Chris Paul] wasn't able to wear number 3 in Miami," the studio erupted in laughter.

It appears that before the "number three" controversy, negotiations for Chris Paul to join the Heat were already in progress.

CP3 said, "We had [been] talking for a while too. We were discussing the team's appearance and all those various kinds of things... I was on the verge of Miami. Paul went on, "D-Wade wanted to sacrifice everything else.

"Listen, I'd sacrifice not getting touches, I'd sacrifice not getting that article read, not getting the most money, but I am not giving up my number," Wade laughed.

In the period encompassing the "Big Three," the Heat secured one NBA championship (2013), two conference crowns (2013 and 2014), and three division titles (2012, 2013, and 2014).

Paul played for six teams in the league since he first entered it in 2005. He has always worn the No. 3 jersey for all those teams. Wade wore the No. 3 with the Heat and Chicago Bulls from 2003 to 2017.

Wade wore the No. 9 jersey for a few months while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but after being traded back to the Heat in 2018, he returned to wearing his iconic No. 3 jersey. In 2020, Wade's jersey number was retired by the Heat.

