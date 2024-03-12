Dustin Poirier Opens Up About His Mental Health After Losing to Justin Gaethje, Compares Himself to THIS Former UFC Champion

Dustin Poirier is one of the most loved fighters in the UFC. His performances in the cage and down-to-earth personality have attracted many fans throughout the years. ‘The Diamond’s recent knockout victory against Benoit Saint-Denis was a highlight of UFC 299.

Following his victory, Poirier touched on his career's praiseworthy aspects and shortcomings. During this interview, the American native was witnessed in an emotional state.

Despite the success, ‘The Diamond’ ceased to shy away from talking about the challenging periods he faced throughout his career. This interview with famous sports broadcaster Ariel Helwani seemed to have touched many fans and sympathized with Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier Talks About the Challenges He Faced Following the Justin Gaethje Loss

At UFC 291, Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gathje's fight was held in the lightweight division. Both fighters engaged in warfare, and the fight was considered one of the most entertaining fights of 2023. Despite showing resistance, Dustin Poirier lost by knockout.

Following the loss, Poirier witnessed a gloomy series of events for ‘The Diamond.’ After the Gathje fight, I went through some real mental struggles,' said the American MMA fighter. Poirier also went on to compare himself to Alexander Volkanovski, who had previously talked about his struggles with mental health. He said, “Whenever I saw Volk express himself and be honest, I was like, We’re going through the same thing.”

Poirier decided to go into detail about the mental health struggles he faced following the difficult loss. When asked about his apprehensive thoughts regarding his well-being, Poirier revealed that he had had the worst during these times. This came as a shock to fans as they witnessed ‘The Diamond’ reveal it for the first time.

“I started doing therapy after the fight,” said Poirier. Fans observed the fighter to be immensely vulnerable when talking about his feelings. This was a first for the American native since he had not opened up to this level about his struggles in previous interviews.

How Much Did Dustin Poirier Earn After KO Victory Over Benoit Saint-Denis?

UFC 299 garnered a lot of attention due to its action-packed card and memorable fights. The co-main event witnessed lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis go head-to-head. Both fighters going all out on the octagon was an exceptionally entertaining experience from start to finish. However, the contender who emerged victorious was ‘The Diamond,’ who managed to grab a knockout win.

When it comes to money fights, Dustin Poirier is considered a top contender as of recent. According to BET MGM, ‘The Diamond’s estimated total payout is reported to be $1,296,000. With a ‘Fight of the Night’ award, it is no surprise that the American native came out on top of the card.

According to Essentially Sports, Dustin Poirier earned $1,470,000 for his fight against Justin Gaethje, which ended in an unfortunate knockout loss for ‘The Diamond.’ However, his biggest paycheck was exposed to be UFC 264, where the American native took home $5,011,000 for the decisive victory.

The earnings of Dustin’s opponent, Benoit Saint-Denis, were exposed to be $256,000, as per reports by BET MGM. Following this definitive victory, fans are eager to witness what lies ahead for ‘The Diamond.’

