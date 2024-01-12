Nate Diaz wants Conor McGregor trilogy to headline UFC 300 and the fans are here for it: ‘Save us please’

UFC is undoubtedly one of the biggest combat sports organizations, UFC has managed to entertain fans at the biggest stages, and multiple UFC stars contributed to UFC,s meteoric rise in past decades from Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more.

Some rivalries put UFC on the maps from Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones to Conor McGregor vs KKhabib Nurmagomedov.

One such rivalry was Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor, Diaz shocked the world when he gave Conor McGregor his first defeat in five years at UFC 196, Conor McGregor and Diaz were then set to face each other at UFC 200, but the fight was cancelled after McGregor pulled out of the fight.

Both superstars then faced each other at UFC 202, in an intense match-up Conor McGregor settled the score against Nate Diaz.

McGregor and Diaz expressed they would fight each other to settle the score in a trilogy fight.

Now Diaz has reacted to his trilogy against McGregor at UFC 300, Nate Diaz tweeted on his Twitter X account, that the canceled UFC 200 fight poster expressed, “ I was supposed to headline UFC200, Headline UFC300 would be better.”

Fans are now reacting to Diaz’s tease, a Twitter X, user expressed, “Nate V Conor 3 is an actual PPV I would drop money for.”

A fan by the username Vitothelegend expressed, “Save us please”

Another fan by the username Ranbets decoded UFC 300, “Evidence that UFC 300 is Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3:The font used for the “UFC 300” logo has a weird looking “3”, if you flip it you can clearly see it makes an “M”, in this case standing for the “M” in McGregor.”

He further explained, “Additionally, what better fight for “300” than the “trilogy” another thing related to a “3”, the same looking weird “3” in the logo. Case closed, UFC 300 will be McGregor vs Diaz 3.”

When Conor McGregor is returning

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of UFC, he is the most followed UFC fighter of all time and the paid UFC fighter as well, McGregor has managed to capture UFC championships in two weight classes.

He is the only UFC fighter to ever hold two UFC belts at the same time, McGregor has been out of the octagon for quite some time, he last fought a match against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the fight ended when McGregor broke his leg in the first round.

After almost three McGregor announced his comeback on New Year’s Day according to McGregor he will headline UFC international fight night in June against Michael Chandler.

Recently Michael Chandler expressed his views on Conor McGregor announcing their fight, he expressed, “Obviously, him announcing it makes it a little bit more true. You’ve got to remember, the UFC has not announced this yet.”



He further said, “ I will finish Conor within the first two rounds and after that, probably end his career.”

