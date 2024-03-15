Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Trevon Diggs, and social media influencer Joie Chavis sparked relationship rumors in 2022. Currently, Chavis has announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post, featuring a video of her growing baby bump in a swimsuit and synced Maxwell's "This Woman's Work" song in the background. However, Joie Chavis did not reveal the identity of the child's father.

Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend Friends With Joei Chavis?

Amid the congratulatory messages for Trevon Diggs and Joie Chavis, Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left a comment saying "Look at my baby." To which, one fan joked about Kelce's past relationship and implied that he had "dodged a bullet."

How Many Kids Does Joei Chavis Have?

Joei Chavis is going to be a mother for the third time! She already has two children, a 12-year-old daughter, Shai, with rapper Bow Wow, and a 5-year-old son, Hendrix, with rapper Future.

How Many Kids Does Trevon Diggs Have?

Like Joei, Trevon is also set to become a father for the third time. His older son is Aiden, born in 2016 while Diggs was playing for the­ University of Alabama. However, de­tails about Aiden's mother are not publicly available­. Diggs later welcomed his younge­r son, Chosen, in 2021 with his former girlfriend, Yasmine­ Lopez.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Lope­z also has a child named Kobe Sean with Lake­rs forward Christian Wood.

How Did Fans React to Joei Chavis' Pregnancy with Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs?

Once Joei Chavis dropped the news of her third pregnancy on Instagram, few fans took it in a negative light.

"3 Kids by 3 different men and all three men are millionaires….. You go girl!!!!….." wrote one fan clearly with a sarcastic tone.

"3 different man," wrote another fan with a sad emoji.

"This leap year is outta control," commented a third fan.

Once ML Football reposted the sensational news on X, formerly Twitter, NFL fans started a trollfest.

“Athletes / Actors / Musicians recycling the same women, commented one fan with a GIF.

Another fan bashed the pregnancy news and wrote, “He really decided to knock-up a woman that is 10 years older than him and has 2 kids with two different dads. 25-year-old millionaire, might I add.”

“She must be rich off the child support,” read another comment.

Advertisement

One fan wrote, “Him [Trevon] and Jalen Green need better mentors” hinting at the news of a 22-year-old Houston Rockets star expecting his first child with a 39-year-old girlfriend, Draya.

Looking at Joie’s bump, it is evident that she is quite far along. However, her exact stage of pregnancy remains unclear.