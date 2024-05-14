Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1289: Today’s episode starts with Dadi feeding Armaan and Abhira curd. Manishaa asks why she was feeding them sweets before their divorce. Sanjay says nothing could be of more joy to their family than Abhira and Armaan’s separation.

Everyone leaves, and Kaveri asks Abhira what she has decided. Abhira sees Madhav and Vidya and remains silent. Ruhi tells Armaan that they will talk about them once everything gets fine. Armaan looks at her in disappointment. Ruhi apologizes. Armaan thanks her. Abhira gets between them, holds his arm, and leaves. Ruhi stares at them.

Suwarna tells Manish that she and Surekha are going to the temple and Manish should come too. Manish asks them to go. Krish comes and says Ruhi has sent custard for them. Manish takes the box and invites Krish to share the custard with him. Krish gets a friend’s call and says he doesn’t have money and needs some time. Manish hears him. Krish decides to leave, but Manish stops him.

Manish offers Krish the money he needs. Although Krish hesitates, he accepts the offer after Manish says he can repay it. Krish requests him to hide it from his family. Manish says no one will tell them and asks him to fulfill his dream.

Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi come out. Ruhi tries to get inside the front seat. Armaan thinks about the incident in Mussorie and gives the car keys to Abhira. Abhira asks Ruhi to sit at the back and says Armaan is still her husband, and he will sit in the front. If Ruhi has a problem, she can sit in another car. Armaan gets in the front. Ruhi taunts her, saying she understands how she feels as she has only a few days to call Armaan her husband. They leave.

Surekha tells Manish he should not have helped Krish. Manish says he is just supporting an artist’s talent. She says he is guilty about Akshara, so he always supports Abhira. He gave so much money to fake Abhir, and now he should control. Manish says he is just trying to fulfill his dream. Surekha and Suwarna suggest that he inform Kaveri about it. He asks them not to tell anyone about it.

Abhira and Armaan, as well as family members, come to the court. The judge says this marriage happened against their wish, if they agree they can sign the papers and they will get a divorce in 15 days. Armaan says they want to remove this clause. Abhira says this marriage was forced on her. Dadi smiles. Armaan is shocked.

Abhira explains her mother was going to die; a goon shot her and would have shot them also, so they got married as it was her mother's last wish. Armaan asks her if she said yes to the marriage. She says he has married her to save her from Yuvraj. Armaan gets furious and holds Abhira's hand. He says it happened with her consent; they said yes to the marriage. The judge asks him to remain silent. Armaan asks Abhira to say something. Madhav and Manoj try to calm Armaan down.

The judge says Abhira didn’t want to marry, and it seems she doesn't want to continue this relationship either, so this court accepts the appeal of canceling the marriage in 15 days. Abhira goes out and cries. Armaan sees her and goes to stop her. He asks for an answer for lying in court. She pushes him and runs. He shouts Abhira.

Abhira walks, and a car comes next to her. She sees Dadi sitting inside. The driver opens the door for Abhira, and she sits inside the car. Kaveri says this is the first time she is proud of Abhira and adds that she quoted the right price and bought Abhira. AAbhira says she didn't buy Abhira, but the real challenge for her begins down. She will see if Dadi sa can reunite her son and daughter-in-law; after all, it's about their family's respect.

Sanjay gets a necklace for Kajal and says it’s a happy day, Abhira is leaving, Maasa convinced Abhira to give a false testimony. On the other hand, Manisha asks Manoj why Abhira lied. They say there must be some hidden reason.

Madhav talks to Abhira and says he is upset about her decision as she didn't try to save the relationship./ Abhria says it was a contract, not a relationship that needed saving. He says that he thought she loved him. Armaan gets angry and breaks a vase. Vidya and Ruhi try to stop him. Armaan tells them that she needs an answer from Abhira.

Abhira says she doesn’t love him and tries to act rudely. Madhav says he should focus on his wife, family, and mother instead of trying to be Abhira's dad. She says she can’t ignore her career for their marriage. She leaves. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

