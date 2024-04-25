‘CP3 Is Having Nightmares’: Fans Troll Chris Paul for Attending Former Team’s Clash vs Mavericks

Chris Paul, former LA Clipper, surprised fans by showing up at the LA and Dallas Mavericks first-round playoff series on Tuesday and provoked disbelief among NBA enthusiasts on X/Twitter.

Despite his surprise appearance at Game 2, his former team, the Clippers, couldn't secure a victory. They fell to a 96-93 loss at home even with the return of Kawhi Leonard (knee), their superstar forward, for the first time since March 31.

Fans noticed his presence at the game when they spotted him in a post celebrating Luka Doncic and playfully mocked the former Clipper.

Between 2011 and 2017, Paul gave six years of service to LA, leading them to the playoffs each year. However, the team fell short consistently during the postseason under his guidance, managing to win just three playoff series.

The Clippers never surpassed the Western Conference semifinals and were eliminated in the first round during his last two seasons with them.

This year is the first time Paul will not be participating in the playoffs since 2010 due to his current team, the Warriors (46-36), finishing 10th in the West. Thus, he has more free time than he usually would have this time of the year.

Chris Paul's Uncertain Future with the Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul's tenure with the Golden State Warriors is uncertain. The final year of his four-year, $120 million contract, which includes a non-guaranteed $30 million, raises eyebrows. Kurt Helin from NBC Sports speculates that Chris Paul may not extend his stay beyond the 2023-24 season.

Helin, writing on April 23, stated, "It is highly doubtful that Chris Paul will continue with the Warriors for another season.

The reason is not dissatisfaction with his performance thanks to Paul, the non-Curry minutes of Golden State have been the best in years.

However, the Warriors intend to decrease their substantial tax bills, and paying the backup point guard more than they aspire might prompt another team to propose a better offer to CP3.”

The Warriors' hefty payroll and Klay Thompson's impending free agency compound their worries. As the offseason nears they have to consider both Paul and Thompson. Even though they can guarantee Paul's contract if they wish, there is yet no hint of such a move.

