Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the biggest athletes of all time. But despite that, certain aspects of his career remain a topic of discussion for many, such as his Net Worth. Here's everything you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth in detail.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portugal-based professional soccer player, entrepreneur, and brand ambassador with a whopping net worth of $600 Million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Ronaldo's net worth is a combination of his endorsement income and the salary that he earns from his team.

There are multiple other components of his net worth. In addition to income and salary, Cristiano Ronaldo also owns multiple successful businesses and companies. Moreover, he has multiple investments in real estate, which is also a part of his lavish $600 Million net worth.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Age And Height

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985, in Madeira, growing up near Santo Antonio. As of March 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo is 39 years old. Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo's height, the world-renowned athlete stands 6' 2" or 1.87m.

Cristiano Ronaldo Salary

Cristiano Ronaldo's average salary comes out to be more than $60 Million. However, the numbers have changed drastically, considering all the years he has changed clubs. According to Capology, here's Cristiano Ronaldo's salary over the years:

2022-2023: $34 Million

2021-2022: $33 Million

2020-2021:$67 Million

2019-2020:$68 Million

2018-2019: $68 Million

2017-2018: $42 Million

2016-2017: $41 Million

2015-2016: $35 Million

2014-2015: $36 Million

2013-2014: $35 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr's Contract

In December 2022, there were strong rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo was all set to sign a massive deal with the Saudi-based club known as Al Nassar. The confirmation came on December 5, 2022, when he signed a €500 Million contract with the club for 2.5 years. This is reportedly the largest contract in the history of sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Brand Endorsements And Earnings

Just as much as he earns in salary, Cristiano Ronaldo earns quite a lot through endorsements. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than $40 Million per year through endorsements. From 2017 to 2018, he earned more than 47 Million in endorsements.

Cristiano Ronaldo's endorsement money comes from his deals with renowned brands such as Nike. In November 2016, he signed a $1 Billion 'lifetime' endorsement deal with Nike. The specifics of the deal are still under wraps, but he reportedly got about $100 million as a signing bonus for that deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's House And Cars

Cristiano Ronaldo's $600 Million net worth allows him to have a luxurious life in luxurious houses. Talking about his house, Cristiano Ronaldo owns a Villa in Madrid worth €500 Million in Madrid. In addition to that, he also has an apartment in New York City, which costs about $16 Million.

In 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend decided to rent their Madrid Villa, the venture giving them about $9628 in rent each month. Apart from owning multiple properties, Ronaldo has an extensive collection of supercars he didn't hold himself back from showing off on his social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo owns a limited edition Bugatti Centodieci worth over $9 Million. It's one of the ten made by the company. In addition to that, he also owns Rolls-Royce motors, a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, a couple of Aston Martins, a Bugatti Veyron, and a Bugatti Chiron.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Awards And Trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most celebrated soccer players of all time. Being the top player that he is, he has earned multiple trophies and awards. For example, he has earned the Ballon d'Or five times. It's the biggest prestige for any soccer player.

In addition, he has won the Golden Boot four times. In 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo had about 32 awards that he earned throughout his career. This includes seven league titles, a Euro Cup Win, five Champions League wins, and a Nations League win.

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez's Relationship Timeline

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently dating her 7-years-long girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez. The two were first linked in January 2017, when Ronaldo saw her working in a Gucci store and instantly got attracted to her. Soon, they made their first public appearance and announced the news of their being an official thing via Instagram on May 25, 2017.

On June 29, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez became parents to twins, following another pregnancy on November 12, 2017, which resulted in a baby daughter. The couple hit a depressing phase when they lost the twins that they revealed to be giving birth to on December 16, 2021. But in all the ups and downs, the two stood next to each other.

