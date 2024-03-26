Dana White Denies Rift in Relations with Conor McGregor; Says 'There’s No Ugly with UFC star’

UFC CEO and President Dana White is busy these days just telling the people that there’s no rift between him and former UFC Champion Conor McGregor. It appeared that there was some tension between the two, and since the UFC star is now cleared for a return, CEO Dana White has also cleared the air about his relationship with McGregor.

McGregor hasn’t had a fight since 2021 when he suffered a broken leg, and as a result, lost the bout to Dustin Poirier. However, when his return to UFC last year looked imminent against Michael Chandler, it didn’t happen.

Few weeks back, Conor McGregor had set June 29 as the date for his return to UFC and face Micahel Chandler but the match was denied by Dana White. This led to an annoyed McGregor saying that he was indeed “unhappy” with Dana White’s public refusal for him to compete. It appeared that there was tension in the relationship between White and McGregor.

However, now, CEO Dana White has himself spoken on the alleged rift saying that things are not sour between him and McGregor, and said that the UFC star is ‘an incredible partner to work with.

In his appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, White was asked, “What’s the good, the bad, and the ugly of your relationship with Conor?” To which he replied, “There’s no ugly. Conor McGregor has been an incredible partner to work with. Everybody thinks that Conor…if Conor showed up to things on time, there wouldn’t be one f***ing bad thing I could say about Conor, you know what I mean?”

Dana White Praises Conor McGregor

Dana White instead heaped praise on Conor McGregor for always being ready to take up any challenge. White revealed that it never happened that the UFC star was asked to go for a fight, and he denied taking any sort of risk. Instead, White said that McGregor was always like, ‘was like, ‘F**k it, let’s do it.’ You know, he’d always say, ‘Let’s do it.’

White also praised McGregor’s willingness to accept challenging fights, without any hesitation which showed his dedication to the sport. White also commended McGregor for not throwing up monetary demands, even when he was in a good position to do so.

“Yeah, I’ll do it, but I’m gonna need another f**king 200,000, I’m gonna need another million dollars. Conor McGregor never did that kind of chicken sh*t, you know bullsh*t kind of stuff, he never did any of that. Conor was as solid a guy as you could possibly work with,” White said.

So, it appears that all is well between Dana White and Conor McGregor. McGregor will face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.

