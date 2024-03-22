'I Didn't Get It:' Demetrious Johnson Calls Out Dana White; Takes Shot at CM Punk Following Claims of Mistreatment

Demetrious Johnson’s rocky stint with the UFC is one of the most controversial stories of the organization. Also known as ‘Mighty Mouse,’ Johnson has a record of 27 wins and 3 losses in the UFC.

This fighter is often considered the best flyweight contender of all time. His speed, accuracy, and durability in the octagon have earned him a spot as one of the best combat sports athletes of all time.

Demetrious Johnson details his feud with Dana White and UFC

American fighter Demetrious Johnson is the most popular flyweight fighter of all time. His wins over contenders like Henry Cejudo are often talked about amongst fans of the sport. His background in wrestling has also allowed him to emerge victorious in his bouts.

Despite being a talented mixed martial artist, his brief stint with the UFC was filled with dissensions. Mighty Mouse recently re-ignited his disputes with the organization's president, Dana White.

On his YouTube channel, Demetrious Johnson recently went into detail regarding his relationship with White and the UFC. He claimed to have suffered impartiality and be a non-recipient of the pay-per-view points.

“They specifically said, ‘We do not give pay-per-view points’ to flyweight guys,” revealed Johnson. Pay-per-view points are the share of revenue that fighters receive from ticket sales. However, the former UFC flyweight champion was allegedly not given these points.

Then, Mighty Mouse addressed and compared his treatment to welterweight contender CM Punk. “Look at CM Punk. This guy comes in and gets a base salary of five hundred f****** thousand dollars. I defended the f****** belt eight times and didn’t even get this,” exclaimed the American fighter.

Mighty Mouse took shots at CM Punk and addressed his alleged mistreatment by the UFC. Although the dispute regarding pay-per-view points was Johnson’s foremost concern, he conveyed his disappointment regarding the treatment by the organization.

UFC agrees to settle $ 300 million in Antitrust lawsuits filed by former fighters

According to a report by Variety, UFC’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, has reportedly come to a settlement regarding lawsuits filed by former fighters who were a part of UFC. Although several contenders were reportedly mentioned in the suit, two fighters in particular were the main focus.

Former middleweight Cung Le, who filed a lawsuit in 2014, and lightweight contender Kajan Johnson, who filed in 2021, were the supposed class-action lawsuits mentioned amongst other fighters.

Years after the lawsuits were filed, TKO Group Holdings, which owns UFC, WWE, and Zuffa, agreed to a reported $335 million settlement.

Initially, the lawsuits were filed because fighters were alleging violations of antitrust laws. It was reported that the organization paid the fighters much less than promised.

Antitrust laws prevent companies from creating monopolies. However, the UFC was alleged to have attempted to act as a monopoly despite the antitrust laws. Therefore, the former fighters filed an antitrust violation lawsuit.

These allegations were also stated by other fighters who were named in the lawsuits. However, it has officially come to a close due to the reported settlement.

UFC fighter pay is a controversial topic among fighters and fans of the organization. Similar to Demetrious Johnson, fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Francis Ngannou have also championed against the supposed low pay received from the UFC.

