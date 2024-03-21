Conor McGregor Reveals If There Are Issues between Him and UFC Behind The Scenes; Find Out

Conor McGregor has not been on good terms with the UFC for the past few months. The former two-division champion hasn’t been seen in any fight since 2021, when he lost the bout to Dustin Poirier due to a broken leg. That was the last time fans saw him in the octagon.

But the past few months have been quite interesting, as McGregor has recovered and has been pushing the UFC to lock in a date for his bout with Michael Chandler. He has been very vocal about it, but the UFC was tight-lipped on the whole affair.

Last month, McGregor even went to the extent of giving June 29 as the date for facing Michael Chandler, but CEO Dana White put cold water on his claim and denied any such match taking place. Later, McGregor revealed that this indeed disappointed him. Recently, in an interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the former two-division accused the promotion of dragging its feet when it comes to locking down a return date.

Now, after having confirmed the date of his UFC return, McGregor has spilled the beans on his relationship with the UFC. Expanding his comments on Tuesday’s episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, McGregor clarified that there is no beef between him and the UFC, despite what many tabloids have claimed.

“People want to make beef with it,” McGregor said. “There’s no beef. I’m happy where I’m at and I’m delighted where I’m at. Let’s go. I feel I’m in a great place,” McGregor said.

McGregor has clarified that despite so much happening between him and the promotion, there is no beef and they are on decent terms.

Conor McGregor Speaks On His Contract Status With UFC

Even though McGregor said that there’s no beef between him and the UFC, he also made it clear that his future with the promotion is very uncertain in the near future. At present, McGregor doesn’t have more than 2 fights left on his contract with the UFC.

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion also isn’t sure what the promotion can offer him from a financial perspective that would entice him to stay on board.

He said that there’s been no talk with the UFC so far on his contract extension. “Usually Lorenzo [Fertitta, former UFC co-owner] would have had something tasty on my plate a while ago. Lorenzo would have re-signed me two fights ago. There’s no talks. Maybe I just don’t know. I know they know I’m up [for renewal] but what way do you approach it? I’m a billionaire, I’m Mr. B, Mr. Coupla-Bs. In what way do you come to me to keep me tight? I could just ride the wave, and then I dunno after that,” McGregor said.

The renowned UFC fighter made his debut in the promotion in 2013 and has till now had 14 fights at the Octagon going 10-4 in the process. His next notable fight would be against Michael Chandler this summer, although the date of the match hasn’t been finalized yet.

