Dana White Reveals He Stood by Joe Rogan; Offered Resignation During Cancellation Attempt

Dana White, UFC President, showcased unmatched loyalty to Joe Rogan. Amidst a 2022 controversy, White offered to resign. This bold move underlines their deep-rooted friendship, spanning over two decades. But what drives such loyalty? Their bond began in 2001, when Rogan started commentating for UFC, initially for free.

This partnership, built on mutual respect and support, faced its ultimate test during Rogan's cancellation attempt. White's stance against removing Rogan from UFC broadcasts reveals much. It speaks to values of loyalty and solidarity. But why did White risk everything? Would Dana White really walk away from the UFC to protect Joe Rogan?

The Unbreakable Bond between Rogan and Dana White

In a recent revealing conversation on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Lex Fridman shared a poignant moment that underscores the essence of Dana White's character. "I value loyalty a lot. I remember there was a moment not too long ago, maybe a year ago, and I was sitting with Joe and he had a phone call with you and Joe was getting canceled for something and they didn’t want him commentating the fights and you on the phone offered your resignation over this. I got teary-eyed over that. That's such a, you're a good man, you know?" Fridman recounted, highlighting the emotional weight of White's decision.

Responding to this, Dana White articulated his philosophy on loyalty and camaraderie, emphasizing the depth of his bond with Rogan. "Anybody who is with me, that has been with me, knows that when you're with me, you're with me. It's a two-way street, it's not a one-way street. I'm not one of these who is going to roll over... None of that type of stuff is going to happen while I'm here.”

Dana White recounted the COVID-19 time, "It’s like going through COVID. I wasn’t laying [off] any of these people. Some of these people have been with me for 20 years. We’re gonna lay ‘em off? Uh uh. This motherf—ker will burn, burn before I would do that to my people. It’s just never — none of that type of stuff is ever going to happen while I’m here. I can’t say what’s gonna happen when I leave, but when I’m here, the people who are with me and have been with me they know exactly what’s up, and Joe knows what’s up. It’s a two-way street. Joe Rogan has been very loyal to me, and I am very loyal to Joe Rogan," White explained.

Through this dialogue, the deep-seated respect and unwavering support between White and Rogan shine through. Moreover, White's words vividly illustrate his approach to leadership—marked by a steadfast commitment to those he works with, reflecting a leadership style grounded in mutual respect and loyalty.

This story prompts us to reflect on our own values. How many of us can say we have the courage to stand unwaveringly by those we value, even when faced with personal loss? What does loyalty mean to you in today's fast-changing landscape? Let us know in the comment section.

