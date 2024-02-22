Dana White reveals Vladimir Putin gave Khabib Nurmagomedov USD 20 million gift after win over Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are widely recognized as two of the most prominent stars in the world of mixed martial arts during this era. Their intense rivalry is still hailed as one of the most memorable and exciting feuds in the history of the sport.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov clashed at UFC 229 in 2018, showcasing a fierce personal rivalry. In a display of dominance, Khabib emerged victorious by choking McGregor in the fourth round.

As the fight came to an end, Khabib's hand was raised in triumph. However, the drama didn't end there, as Khabib initiated an assault on McGregor's team outside the octagon.

Khabib's team also rushed into the cage to go after Conor McGregor, causing chaos after the fight. Security and police had to step in to break them up. Dana White was clearly not pleased with the lack of professionalism shown by Khabib's team.

Still, Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most remembered and talked-about UFC fights and rivalry in history. A lot of people were even expecting Conor McGregor vs Khabib at UFC 300.

Dana White recently shared that Khabib Nurmagomedov skyrocketed to stardom after defeating Conor McGregor, particularly in Muslim nations. Following his victory, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented him with a lavish gift.

Advertisement

“He didn’t even make it back to his dressing room after the fight, and Putin was on the phone. Putin gave him and his father, like, $20 million worth of property in Russia. Then he went into the Muslim territories where these guys are like, cars, money, gyms, whatever he wanted,” Dana White revealed.

ALSO READ: ‘Well This Ruined a Good Night’: Dana White’s UFC 300 Main Event Announcement Leaves Fans Disappointed

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC record

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the most dominating UFC fighters of all time. Undefeated, barely lost a round in his professional mixed martial arts career. Khabib retired as UFC champion undefeated with a record of 29 wins and no losses in 2021 after he successfully defended his title against Justin Gaethje.



1. UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller - Jan. 20, 2012

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Kamal Shalorus

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:08

2. UFC 148: Silva vs. Sonnen 2 - Jul. 07, 2012

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Gleison Tibau

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC on FX: Belfort vs. Bisping - Jan. 19, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Thiago Tavares

- Method: KO/TKO (Elbows)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:55

4. UFC 160: Velasquez vs. Silva 2 - May. 25, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Abel Trujillo

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

5. UFC 165: Jones vs. Gustafsson - Sep. 21, 2013

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Pat Healy

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

6. UFC on FOX: Werdum vs. Browne - Apr. 19, 2014

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs. Evans - Apr. 16, 2016

Advertisement

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Darrell Horcher

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:38

8. UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Michael Johnson

- Method: SUB (Kimura)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:31

9. UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm - Dec. 30, 2017

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta - Apr. 7, 2018

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta

- Method: U-DEC

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 6, 2018

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier - Sep. 7, 2019

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:06

13. UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje - Oct. 24, 2020

- WIN: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

- Method: SUB (Triangle Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:34

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Newly Crowned UFC Champ Ilia Topuria Calls Out Conor McGregor At UFC 298