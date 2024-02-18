Newly Crowned UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria Calls Out Conor McGregor After Defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

The era of Alexander Volkanovski has come to an end at UFC 298. Ilia Topuria did what he claimed and talked about himself all along this fight building, why he is one of the best UFC fighters in his division.

Ilia Topuria captured the UFC featherweight championship after he managed to knock out Alexander Volkanovski in round number two of their fight.

In a post-fight interview, newly crowned champion Ilia Topuria expressed he wants UFC to host an event in his home country of Spain.

Then Topuria called out former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor and said, “Conor McGregor, If you still have some balls, I will be waiting for you in Spain.”

Topuria made it clear he wants UFC in Spain and wants to headline against one of the biggest UFC prospects of all time Conor McGregor.

Topuria expressed his feelings on becoming the new UFC featherweight champion and said, “Trust yourself. Work tirelessly. Have faith and anything is possible”

What’s next for Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski had an amazing championship reign and he proved himself as one of the greatest UFC champions of all time.

Post-fight, Alexander Volkanovski was asked about what was next for him to which he responded.

Volkanovski expressed, “He ( Ilia Topuria ) keeps mentioning Spain maybe we can have a rematch in Spain next.”

Alexander Volkanovski demanded an immediate rematch after losing his UFC Featherweight championship at UFC 298, against Ilia Topuria.

Islam Makhachev expressed his views on Alexander Volkanovski's loss

Islam Makhachev was the first UFC star to give Alexander Volkanovski his first professional loss and then in their rematch at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev gave Volkanovski his first Knockout loss in his UFC run.

Makhachev was routing for Volaknovski at UFC 298. He expressed his views on Alexander after the loss he suffered at the hands of Ilia Topuria.

“Alex is undeniably one of the greatest champions in the FW division. Keep your head up and come back strong!” Islam Makhachev expressed via his Twitter.

Islam Makhachev even congratulated Ilia Topuria for his dominating performance and said, “Congrats to new champ Topuria, well done биджо!”

Ilia Topuria UFC record

1. UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria

- Date: June 24, 2023

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Josh Emmett

- Details: Fight of the Night award

2. UFC 282

- Date: December 10, 2022

- Result: Win (Submission - arm-triangle choke)

- Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

- Details: Performance of the Night award

3. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

- Date: March 19, 2022

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Jai Herbert

- Details: Performance of the Night award, Lightweight debut

4. UFC 264

- Date: July 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Ryan Hall

5. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

- Date: December 5, 2020

- Result: Win (KO - punch)

- Opponent: Damon Jackson

6. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

- Date: October 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Decision - unanimous)

- Opponent: Youssef Zalal

7. UFC 298

- Date: February 17, 2024

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - punches)

- Opponent: Alexander Volkanovski

- Details: Featherweight Main Event

