David Beckham reveals how NBA legends Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson influenced his soccer career

David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami FC, a Major League soccer team, disclosed that his soccer career was influenced by NBA legends Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

In the latter stages of his career, he adopted jersey numbers 23 and 32 as a tribute to these basketball icons.

While at Old Trafford, Beckham sported various numbers, but he gained recognition for donning the No.7 jersey, a shirt steeped in history with past legends like George Best, Eric Cantona, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This jersey held special meaning for Beckham, particularly as his hero Bryan Robson had worn it.

However, when he transferred to Real Madrid in the summer of 2003, Beckham realized he couldn't claim the No.7 jersey in La Liga, which was already worn by Raul.

Fortunately, his passion for basketball guided him to choose another number.

He recounted, "Upon my move to Real Madrid, the No.7 was occupied by Raul, and I would never even contemplate asking for it. I wouldn't have received it anyway."

He added, "So, I inquired about the available numbers, and while 23 wasn't originally on the list, I mentioned my immense admiration for Jordan, and being a big fan of his, I asked, 'Can I have 23?' They agreed, and that's how it all began."

David Beckham also credited Magic Johnson with influencing his soccer career, explaining that he chose to wear the number 32 during the later part of his career because of the inspiration he drew from the five-time NBA champion.

Beckham's first meeting with NBA legend Michael Jordan

David Beckham described how he was starstruck when he first met his hero, Michael Jordan, at an expensive London restaurant.

Dave began teasing him for being a celebrity himself, but their attention was drawn to Michael Jordan, who was seated in the corner, puffing on the largest cigar they had ever seen.

`Look, look who he's with,' they exclaimed. Their hero was sitting at a table, having a conversation with Madonna, pop star Ricky Martin, and Tom Ford, the head of Gucci at the time. Both of them couldn't take their eyes off the scene.

In his autobiography titled Both Feet on the Ground, David Beckham expressed his deep admiration for Michael Jordan and recounted this unforgettable encounter multiple times. He published the autobiography in 2003.

