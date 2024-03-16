Ja Morant Posts Hilarious 50 Cent Meme In Response to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Trolling Him

Ja Morant is not getting a break even though he is out of the season. The Grizzlies star was spotted a stray from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during WWE SmackDown's Memphis, Tennessee, broadcast on Friday.

While doing a mini-concert, Johnson—who is playing a heel these days—took a shot at Morant by bringing up his previous problems with gun use on social media.

In preparation for his match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 the following month, "The Rock" went back to his previous heel persona.

On WWE SmackDown, "The Rock" sang the following about Morant:

"You're simply an embarrassment, son. Just like Ja Morant when he's waving a gun. I love you, Ja!"

To be fair, Morant was a good sport and responded to "The Rock" with a situationally appropriate 50 Cent meme. It was the "What I Do" meme from a previous outburst that 50 Cent had about Floyd Mayweather.

Morant is recovering from shoulder surgery and is not playing right now. After serving his suspension in December, he was sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a separated shoulder that he sustained in January.



What was the Morant Gun Controversy?

The NBA announced suspended Ja Morant, the star point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, for 25 games without pay because of the gun controversy. This was his second major suspension in less than two months, following his repeated appearance on Instagram Live waving a gun.

Following his departure from a social event in Memphis on May 13, Morant took a gun-posing selfie in a car on a livestream, the league said in a statement. The league said that he had already served an eight-game, non-paying suspension for brandishing a gun on March 4 during a livestream at a club in the Denver area while intoxicated.

