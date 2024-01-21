Dez Bryant reacts to Taylor Swift getting a ring if Travis Kelce's Chiefs win Super Bowl

The buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been a hot topic, particularly concerning a certain ring. A curious development has captured the fans' attention: the idea of Taylor Swift receiving a Super Bowl ring if the Kansas City Chiefs, led by her BF Travis Kelce, emerge victorious.

Dez Bryant's blunt response

This unconventional proposition, floated on social media, drew a candid response from former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant. Known for his straightforward style, Bryant's reaction was terse and pointed, urging those involved to "Chill the f*** out."

The backdrop to this story is as glittering as it is unusual. Rumors suggested he planned to use diamonds from his Super Bowl rings to create a one-of-a-kind engagement band for Swift.

The idea of incorporating a meaningful lyric into the ring’s design further personalized this rumored gesture, showcasing Kelce's thoughtfulness and the depth of their relationship.

Initial rumors and speculations suggested that Kelce might have gifted Swift an impressive ring, stirring conversations about their relationship and possible engagement. This theory gained traction after Swift was seen wearing a large gemstone ring.

However, this narrative took a turn when Keleigh Teller, a close friend of Swift, revealed that she was the one who gifted the ring to Swift, not Kelce. Teller's disclosure came through an Instagram story where she showcased the ring, a pear-shaped opal surrounded by nine blue topaz gemstones, and clarified its origin.

As the Chiefs gear up for another potential championship run, the spotlight isn't just on their on-field performance. The involvement of a global pop icon like Swift has added a new dimension to the narrative, sparking debates and discussions among fans and analysts alike.

Social media platforms erupted with a mixture of amusement, disbelief, and criticism over the original post that speculated about Swift receiving a ring from Kelce.

Fans react to Taylor Swifts ring saga

Frustrated with the misleading narratives, many fans directed their annoyance towards the social media team of the page that initially floated the speculative question about Swift receiving a Super Bowl ring.

Another equally disappointed, said, "The fact that y’all even asked this question = an unfollow."

Amidst the serious tones, a lighter note emerged as a fan humorously questioned, "Should Travis get a Grammy when she wins her next? This is ridiculous. Stop."

Swifties are always on alert, a swiftie commented "well if you guys blame her when the lose, then you better applaud her when they win so"

Another sarcastically commented, "Honestly congrats to the employee who thought of this post as clickbait, you deserve a raise"

