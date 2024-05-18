BET Awards 2024: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, Nicki Minaj To Compete At Event; Deets Here

The BET Awards 2024 is just a few days away, and with the nominations list being released, it looks like Drake and Kendrick Lamar will finally see each other amid their ongoing and hyped-up feud. The two artists have been releasing diss tracks that have made hip-hop fans go haywire in recent times.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar in BET Awards 2024

In the newly released list of the BET Awards 2024, the feuding rappers have both been nominated within a few similar categories.

While there have been recent great launches by both Drake and the Like That artist, aiming at each other, the June award ceremony might just act as another showdown of the rappers.

Both Kendrick Lamar and Drake are set to compete in two categories. These categories include the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist as well as the Best Collaboration.

Within the Best Collaboration category, the One Dance singer has been nominated for his track Rich Baby Daddy with SZA and Sexyy Red. On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar is the one who has been nominated for his guest appearance on America Has a Problem, a track by Beyonce.

With the launch of his album For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), the Canadian rapper has become the top contender for the upcoming music awards, grabbing a whopping seven nominations.

Speaking of his other nominations, the First Person Shooter rapper has also been included in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category as well as Album of the Year, and even within Viewer’s Choice, again for Rich Baby Daddy, while also being nominated twice in the Video of the Year category.

In the Video of the Year category, Drake has been nominated for Rich Baby Daddy as well as for his guest verse on J. Cole’s First Person Shooter.

Other artists in the nominations

While Drake is leading the nominations, following him is Nicki Minaj with six bids. Her nominations include Video of the Year for Barbie World, a song that she has come forth along with Ice Spice and Aqua, then Album of the Year, and also Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Within the Video of the Year category, other artists are Doja Cat, Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, and also Victoria Monét.

While in the Album of the Year, other artists are Chris Brown, Gunna, 21 Savage, Monet, and Usher again, along with Killer Mike.

The BET Awards 2024 will take place on June 30 and will include fabulous performances by Monét, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Latto, GloRilla and Shaboozey.

