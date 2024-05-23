Did Donald Trump Really Announce Aaron Judge As His Vp Pick Ahead Of Bronx Rally? Exploring Viral Rumor

Former President Trump will travel to the south Bronx on Thursday for a rare event in the heart of New York City - a place where President Biden outperformed him in 2020. However, many believe that New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will join him as vice president at the event. So, we are here to explore the rumor mill surrounding both the men.

Did Donald Trump Really Announce Aaron Judge as his VP?

An article has been going viral by Mad House Magazine in which they claim that Aaron Judge will be running as VP alongside Donald Trump. According to the source, Donald Trump revealed today that Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees star, will be his running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

But it is fake. The Bronx rally is happening for sure, but Aaron Judge joining it doesn't add up. As Aaron Judge is locked for a full season with the New York Yankees. And also, why would Donald Trump go to Aaron Judge, he has a nice relationship with Tom Brady. Jokes aside, the article running wild on social media and the web is fake. So, beware of fakesters.

What really is going to happen at the Bronx Rally?

The event follows previous campaign rallies in New Jersey and Minnesota, indicating that he can compete in historically blue states. According to strategists, the Bronx event is less about turning deep blue New York in November and more about Trump demonstrating his strength by attracting large crowds in an unexpected setting.

“I think having an event in New Jersey, New York, it’s convenient,” said Alex Conant, who has worked on multiple GOP campaigns. “And these are also areas that aren’t used to having Trump rallies, so they can build really big crowds. There might be more Democrats than Republicans, but there’s still a ton of Republicans who are going to build out a massive event.”

Trump will rally supporters at Crotona Park on Thursday evening, according to his campaign, where the former president will discuss how the Biden administration has put a financial hardship on New York families, as well as the issue of crime.

The choice of the Bronx serves several objectives. It's a convenient location considering that Trump is expected to spend the week in Manhattan for his continuing hush money trial. The event was announced many days before the court ordered the jury to stay home until next Tuesday for the Memorial Day vacation.

However, it is also a site intended to generate great publicity for the former president. He'll be addressing the stage in a heavily Democratic state, and any sizable audience will almost certainly garner media attention for the former president at a time when his capacity to campaign is being hindered by his trial.

